MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A daughter took the stand Wednesday in the trial of a man accused of killing her parents in 2020, her then-boyfriend Khari Sanford. Prior to the start of her testimony, Miriam Carre invoked her Fifth Amendment right. She was given immunity for her testimony by the prosecution in the second day of the trial in the deaths of her parents, Robin Carre and Dr. Beth Potter, and then proceeded with her statements.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO