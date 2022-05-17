ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myles Garrett joins Klutch Sports

By Jared Mueller
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zgZY4_0fhb4fpm00

The Cleveland Browns have high expectations after the acquisitions of Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper in trades this offseason. The foundation of the team has been built over the last few years with a great offensive line and run game on the offensive side while Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward have been the keys on defense.

The team’s two defenders signed contract extensions the last two offseasons, locking them in for the long-term with the Browns.

Garrett signed his deal while represented by veteran agent Bus Cook.

Tuesday, news came that Garrett was changing his agent and joining Klutch Sports:

Known as the agency that LeBron James and Rich Paul founded, Klutch represents Cleveland’s last two first-round picks: Jedrick Wills and Greg Newsome II. One of the team’s fourth-round picks, Perrion Winfrey, is also represented by Klutch.

Nicole Lynn will represent Garrett moving forward. The former #1 overall pick is under contract until after the 2026 season when he will be 31 years old.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Spun

Yardbarker

