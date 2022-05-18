ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Clean Teams’ unite to clean up Downtown Joplin

By Andre Louque
 3 days ago
JOPLIN, Mo. – The Downtown Joplin Alliance is now hosting Clean Teams designed to keep the downtown area clean and connected.

Friends, family, and coworkers now have the opportunity to sign up for time slots to keep Downtown Joplin in good shape.

The organization offers different timeslots to match your schedule, and Clean Team shifts usually last one hour.

To learn more or sign up, click here.

