Wildfires consume numerous homes per year, leaving people with next to nothing — and with climate change on the rise, that's bound to get worse. But First Street Foundation, an organization dedicated to climate risk education, recently created a tool called Risk Factor, which determines how at-risk your home is to facing floods or wildfires. It uses historical events and current risks to make future projections — all of which are based on peer reviewed research.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO