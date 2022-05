KENNETT SQUARE, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police announced the arrest of a 25-year-old Elkton, Maryland man on theft charges. Authorities state that on April 15, 2022, at 11:00 PM, Troopers from the Avondale Station were dispatched to the Walmart located at 516 Schoolhouse Road in East Marlborough Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania for a retail theft in progress. Upon arrival, Troopers waited for the suspect to exit the store where he was taken into custody without incident. The suspect was found in possession of $530 worth of unpaid merchandise. He was transported to Chester County Prison.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO