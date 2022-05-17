Honoring fallen Chief Deputy Jody Cash

HARDIN, KY- A visitation was held Friday afternoon for fallen Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash. He was shot and killed Monday afternoon in front of the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. Local 6 had the chance to speak with several people off camera as they were leaving the visitation ceremony....
Local 6 is working to learn more about a stabbing that happened Friday night in Paducah. According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office the incident happened in the Bridge Street area. Deputies say they have a suspect in custody. The victim is currently in the hospital. Sheriff's deputies say there...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man reported missing in the Cuba area of the county. The sheriff's office says Kevin Myrick was last seen around three days ago in the Cuba area around Kentucky 30 and Kentucky 83. Investigators say McKinney...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Funeral arrangements have been announced for Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash, who was killed in a shooting at the Marshall County Sheriff's Office on Monday. Those arrangements are being handled by Imes Funeral Home, which says the funeral service honoring Cash's life will be...
The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and county officials have created a tribute in the main hall on the first floor of the courthouse honoring Caldwell County native and former deputy, Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash. Officials say the community is invited to come to the courthouse and jot...
MURRAY, KY. (KFVS) - Tributes continue pouring in for 44-year-old Jody Cash who was killed in a shooting outside the Marshall County, Kentucky Sheriff’s Office Monday afternoon. Cash, a veteran law enforcement officer, served as chief deputy at the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office. Kentucky State Police confirmed Cash spent...
PADUCAH — An Illinois man was arrested after police say he attacked and robbed a man in downtown Paducah. The incident happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Washington Street. The Paducah Police Department says 43-year-old Joseph D. Grissom of Downers Grove, Illinois — a village in DuPage County, in northern Illinois — rode a bicycle up to the man, assaulted him and stole his clothes and prescription medication.
A southeast Missouri man suffers serious injuries in a Pulaski County crash involving his Volkswagon Beetle and three semis. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Colenan Kirn, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was driving on I-44 near St. Robert, late Friday morning, when he was rear-ended by a semi. The patrol reports the impact forced Kirn’s car into the rear of a second semi, while the first semi continued on, striking the towed unit of a third semi.
A woman arrested last week in Union County in connection to a 2006 murder in Christian County was arraigned Wednesday afternoon. Lashanda Person, also known as Lashanda Bell, was recently indicted on charges of murder and first-degree robbery of 84-year old Roscoe Mayes in April 2006. Person and public defender...
Kentucky State Police Investigates Officer-Involved Shooting in Marshall CountySCDN Graphics Dept. The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Marshall County.
The Perry County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a vehicle involved in a recent theft. "We are trying to locate/identify the 2003 to 2007 Chevrolet standard cab pickup truck in this and the second video," said Jason Kelley of the Sheriff's Department. The bed is not...
BENTON, KY — A law enforcement officer and a suspect who were shot in an incident at the Marshall County Sheriff's Office have both died, Matt Hillbrecht with the Marshall County Sheriff's Office confirms to Local 6. Hillbrecht says the law enforcement officer was a Calloway County Sheriff's Office deputy.
Investigators have revealed new details in the tragic death of a good Samaritan who stopped to assist a stranded motorist along an Indiana road, only to wind up being shot and killed by the very person he stopped to lend aid to.
A sheriff’s deputy and another person died in a shooting Monday in Kentucky, officials said. The deputy, from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, was shot at the scene and taken to a hospital, where he died, state police said. A suspect who was shot in the incident also...
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Calloway County deputy and a suspect are dead after an officer-involved shooting in front of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. According to Kentucky State Police, the responded to the officer-involved shooting around 2:10 p.m. on Monday, May 16. They said the suspect was...
Deputy, suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in front of Marshall Co. Sheriff's Office. A Calloway County deputy and a suspect are dead after an officer-involved shooting in front of the Marshall County Sheriff's Office on Monday, May 16. Mental health help for farmers. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Mental health...
