Calloway County, KY

Honoring fallen Chief Deputy Jody Cash

wpsdlocal6.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal sheriffs remember fallen Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash. Local...

www.wpsdlocal6.com

wpsdlocal6.com

Visitation for Jody Cash held at Hardin Baptist Church

HARDIN, KY- A visitation was held Friday afternoon for fallen Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash. He was shot and killed Monday afternoon in front of the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. Local 6 had the chance to speak with several people off camera as they were leaving the visitation ceremony....
HARDIN, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Stabbing investigation underway in Paducah

Local 6 is working to learn more about a stabbing that happened Friday night in Paducah. According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office the incident happened in the Bridge Street area. Deputies say they have a suspect in custody. The victim is currently in the hospital. Sheriff's deputies say there...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Deputies locate man reported missing in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man reported missing in the Cuba area of the county. The sheriff's office says Kevin Myrick was last seen around three days ago in the Cuba area around Kentucky 30 and Kentucky 83. Investigators say McKinney...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Caldwell Sheriff’s Office, Comer Honor Fallen Calloway Deputy

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and county officials have created a tribute in the main hall on the first floor of the courthouse honoring Caldwell County native and former deputy, Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash. Officials say the community is invited to come to the courthouse and jot...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Calloway County community mourns the loss of Chief Deputy Jody Cash

MURRAY, KY. (KFVS) - Tributes continue pouring in for 44-year-old Jody Cash who was killed in a shooting outside the Marshall County, Kentucky Sheriff’s Office Monday afternoon. Cash, a veteran law enforcement officer, served as chief deputy at the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office. Kentucky State Police confirmed Cash spent...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Police arrest man accused of mugging in downtown Paducah

PADUCAH — An Illinois man was arrested after police say he attacked and robbed a man in downtown Paducah. The incident happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Washington Street. The Paducah Police Department says 43-year-old Joseph D. Grissom of Downers Grove, Illinois — a village in DuPage County, in northern Illinois — rode a bicycle up to the man, assaulted him and stole his clothes and prescription medication.
PADUCAH, KY
kjluradio.com

Cape Girardeau man seriously injured in multi-semi crash in Pulaski County

A southeast Missouri man suffers serious injuries in a Pulaski County crash involving his Volkswagon Beetle and three semis. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Colenan Kirn, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was driving on I-44 near St. Robert, late Friday morning, when he was rear-ended by a semi. The patrol reports the impact forced Kirn’s car into the rear of a second semi, while the first semi continued on, striking the towed unit of a third semi.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
whvoradio.com

Cold Case Murder Suspect Arraigned In Christian Circuit Court

A woman arrested last week in Union County in connection to a 2006 murder in Christian County was arraigned Wednesday afternoon. Lashanda Person, also known as Lashanda Bell, was recently indicted on charges of murder and first-degree robbery of 84-year old Roscoe Mayes in April 2006. Person and public defender...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Investigation is underway in Marshall County

Deputy, suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in front of Marshall Co. Sheriff's Office. A Calloway County deputy and a suspect are dead after an officer-involved shooting in front of the Marshall County Sheriff's Office on Monday, May 16. Mental health help for farmers. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Mental health...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY

