Morgantown, WV

John Marshall forces third and final game with University for the Class AAA Region I title

By Casey Kay
WDTV
 3 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After a 4-3, nine innings victory over the Monarchs on Monday night, University dropped game two 7-1. John...

www.wdtv.com

WDTV

Jamel Morris returns to Best Virginia roster in 2022

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Best Virginia’s 2022 roster grew by one this week with the announcement of Jamel Morris’s return to the team. Morris joined the TBT team in 2021, the first non-Mountaineer on the roster. Morris played for Glenville State and Fairmont State, so he has local roots.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Morgantown, WV
College Sports
Morgantown, WV
Sports
City
Morgantown, WV
City
Glen Dale, WV
WDTV

Liberty’s Davis signs with Salem women’s tennis

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Liberty’s Hannah Davis signed with Salem University women’s tennis. Davis will play singles for the Tigers and may play doubles, looking forward to the opportunity to continue playing the game and be near family. “I actually considered WVU and Fairmont State but Salem is...
SALEM, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Picture This: Queen of the Tennis Court

Parkersburg’s Lakyn Campbell earned Class AAA all-state tennis honors last week in Charleston. Campbell trailed 4-0 against Woodrow Wilson’s Elysia Salon before rallying for an 8-6 win. She then defeated Morgantown’s Amy Lu 8-1 to advance. Her next match was against eventual state champion Lexi Smolder of Hurricane. Campbell lost to Smolder, but became the area’s only triple-A all-state qualifier. (Photo Provided)
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Local high school graduation dates and times

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Trying to figure out when your son or daughter’s upcoming graduation is?. We have you covered with a list below from all of the local high schools of where and when you will need to be there!. Parkersburg High School- May 21 at 10 a.m....
PARKERSBURG, WV
WDTV

Gerald Nelson Holbert

Gerald Nelson Holbert, 63, of Bridgeport, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Ruby Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born in Clarksburg on January 24, 1959, a son of Helen Louise (Anderson) Holbert Fleming, who survives in Bridgeport, and the late Daniel David Holbert. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his only child Cassandra Gatlin and her husband Andrew of Midway, FL; his granddaughter, Peyton Danielle Gatlin; a sister Joyce Morgan of Princeton; two brothers, David Holbert of Bridgeport and Rodney Holbert and his wife Sherry of Fairmont; four nephews Michael Morgan and his wife Malorie, James Morgan and his wife Brittany, Daniel Holbert and his wife Maria, and Lawrence Morgan and his companion Amber Turner; and four great nieces and nephews, Blaine Morgan, Kerrigan Morgan, Willow Morgan, and Ryker Morgan. In addition to his father, Gerald was predeceased by a brother, Phillip Holbert, and his stepfather James Fleming. Gerald was a 1977 graduate of Bridgeport High School, and had retired from Price Cutter in Clarksburg. He previously worked for Clarksburg Casket Company, Asplundh, and Defazio Oil. He loved playing with his granddaughter, greatly enjoyed swimming at Arden, and NASCAR races. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 5 to 7 pm Thursday, May 19, 2022, where a celebration of Gerald’s life will be held at 7 p.m. with Reverend Thomas P. Horne presiding. Condolences to the Holbert Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Person
John Marshall
Person
Homer
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Park FunFest starts next weekend

Wheeling Park invites the community to FunFest Fridays this summer. The fun kicks off with a bang on Friday, May 27 at 6:00 p.m. The festivities begin with a live performance by Pocket Change, a local band based out of Moundsville, WV, followed by an incredible fireworks display over Wheeling Park, plus a beer garden, food […]
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Robert Edward Criss

Robert Edward Criss, 74, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Clarksburg Nursing and Rehab Center. He was born in Baltimore, MD, on May 6, 1948, a son of the late Holly and Flora Mae Howell Criss. Robert was married on October 22, 1983, to his wife of 39 years, Carolyn Ann Woofter Criss. Also surviving are his children, Robert E. Criss Jr. of Stonewood, Flora L. Riffle and husband Robert of Gypsy, WV, and Bryan Criss and companion Amanda Riddle of Clarksburg; five grandchildren, Amber Criss, Ashley Criss, Paisley Jayde Criss, Michael Riffle, and Bobby Riffle; eight great grandchildren, Riviera, Braylen, Saphira, Zander, and Athena, Nevaeh, Austin, and Logan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, David Criss and Bill Criss. Robert was a graduate of Lumberport High School Class of 1967 and retired from Precision Coil after 18 years as a maintenance boss. He enjoyed hunting, the Pittsburgh Pirates, and the Steelers. He also enjoyed playing softball. He was a hard worker and was always on the go, but above all, he was a loving and kind man. Arrangements will be announced at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the memorial fund for Robert Criss. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Georgia Luella Elbon Baker

Georgia Luella Elbon Baker, 92, of Reynoldsville, passed away at her home Tuesday afternoon, May 17, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Reynoldsville on July 5, 1929, a daughter of the late Lester Harrison Elbon and Ella Luella Valentine Elbon. On December 26, 1946, she married Harold “Dean” Baker, who preceded her in death on September 5, 2000. She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Gary and Cheryl Gola Baker, Reynoldsville, Kevin and Terri Wells Baker, Sardis; one daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Bill Wells, Buffalo Calf; seven grandchildren, Meredith Baker, Amy Matheny and her husband Glen, Jennifer Wells, Aaron Baker and his wife Markee, Jami Johnson and her husband Ralph, Nicole Doxey and her husband Cale, Randi Marie Tarte and her husband Shayne; eight great-grandchildren, Peyton Baker and his fiancé Olivia Hawkinberry, Maliyah Cottingham, Valencia Hickman and her companion Adam Genteel, Donavan Hickman, Leona Baker, Jalynn Johnson, Zoey Johnson, and Indie Tarte; two great-great grandchildren Berkley Jo Summers and Raegan Baker and one sister Carole Harvey of Fontana, CA. In addition to her parents and husband, Georgia was preceded in death by a daughter, Vicki Baker Bowers; two brothers, Lester Elbon and Valentine Elbon and five sisters, Pauline Elbon, Adelaide Nixon, Constance Elbon, Mildred Ridenour and Joan Dennison. Georgia graduated from Victory High School in 1947. She worked in the Harrison County Assessor’s Office for 30 years, retiring in 1997 as a Deputy Assessor. She was a member of the Reynoldsville New Hope Christian Church. She was also a member of the Harrison County Senior Center, the Clarksburg VFW Post 573, the Sardis CEOS, and was treasurer for the POW-MIA Barbwire Charter Department of WV. Georgia was an avid bingo and bunco player but she will be mostly remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Harrison County Senior Center, 500 W. Main Street, Clarksburg, WV 26301 The family would like to give special thanks the Staff of WVU Hospital 7W; and to WVU Hospice for the care Georgia received at her home. Condolences for the Baker family may be sent to burnsidefuneralhome.com. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 2 – 8 p.m. on Sunday, where services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022, with Reverend Bobby Marino presiding. Interment will follow in the West Virginia National Cemetery. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport.
REYNOLDSVILLE, WV
#Of The Night#Hawks#W Va#College Baseball#Monarchs
WTOV 9

COVID Cases climbing, symptoms waning in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — In Ohio County, the active COVID-19 case total is climbing, but the symptoms are waning. "The last couple of days, we have seen a little bit of a wave up,” Wheeling/Ohio County Health Administrator Howard Gamble said. “So, we are seeing upwards of high 20s with the number of cases."
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WDTV

New bakery in Bridgeport announces opening date

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Great Harvest Bakery & Café will soon be opening in Bridgeport. According to their Facebook page, the grand opening will be held on June 3rd. This is the third new business to open at Market Place Plaza on Jerry Dove Drive in the past year. The other two are Stone Tower Brews are Shrimpy and Snappy’s Seafood Market.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Woman accused of trying to use fraudulent schemes at local bank

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - An Orlando woman was arrested after officers said she attempted to use fraudulent schemes at multiple WesBanco locations. Officers responded to a possible fraudulent activity Thursday afternoon at WesBanco in Fairmont and met with the branch manager, according to a criminal complaint. The branch manager told...
FAIRMONT, WV
Lootpress

Fairmont State votes to end contract of university president

FAIRMONT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Fairmont State University announced Wednesday evening that the university’s Board of Governors has voted to end University President Mirta M. Martin’s contract, effective July 18, 2022. This announcement follows a Wednesday afternoon meeting of the university Board of Governors at which the contract...
FAIRMONT, WV

