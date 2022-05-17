ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Running back Tarik Cohen suffers a torn Achilles while training

By Mark Schofield
 3 days ago
Running back Tarik Cohen suffered a torn Achilles while training on Tuesday. Cohen, who was working to return to the field for the first time since tearing an ACL in Week 3 of the 2020 season, suffered the injury as he was live streaming a training session on Instagram Live.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, after suffering the injury Cohen underwent an MRI, which confirmed the Achilles tear:

Cohen was drafted in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft by the Chicago Bears, and appeared in all 16 games for the Bears in each of his first three NFL seasons. During the 2018 campaign, he carried the ball 99 times for 444 yards and three touchdowns, and added another 71 receptions for 725 yards and five touchdowns, as Chicago won the NFC North.

At the start of the 2020 season, Cohen signed a three-year, $17.25 million contract extension with the Bears. Weeks later, he was returning a punt against the Atlanta Falcons and when he was tackled, he suffered tears to his ACL and MCL, as well as a tibial plateau fracture.

He missed the rest of the 2020 season, as well as the entire 2021 campaign. The Bears released Cohen in March of this year.

In addition to the injuries, Cohen has endured personal trauma in recent years. His twin brother Tryell was found dead in May of 2021 at a power substation in North Carolina, and his younger brother Dante died in a car accident in April. Cohen chronicled that and more in a powerful piece he wrote for The Players Tribune just a week ago.

