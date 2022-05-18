ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland, OH

Poland powers its way to district championship game

By Danielle Podlaski, Chad Krispinsky
WKBN
 3 days ago

JEFFERSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland topped West Branch 8-1 in the Division II District Semifinals at Jefferson on Tuesday evening.

The Bulldogs plated six runs in the first two innings and added two more in the sixth in the win.

Poland sophomore shortstop Mary Brant homered in the first inning and again in the sixth collecting three hits and five RBIs on the day.

Senior Third Baseman and Mount Union commit Emily Denny added three hits including a double to lead off the game.

Senior 2nd Baseman and St. Bonaventure commit Abby Farber had three hits in the win, while fellow Senior Connie Cougras added two hits.

Poland finished with 13 hits on the day.

Katie McDonald allowed four hits with seven strikeouts en route to her 21st win in the circle.

Sydney Mercer had two hits for West Branch and their only RBI.

Poland advances to face Canfield in the Division II District Final on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Jefferson.

