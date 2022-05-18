Relax on Sundays with some self care at Cinépolis in Coconut Grove

Home > Destinations > USA > Florida > Miami > Beaches. All of the most incredible beaches in and around Miami for every type of traveler. It’s impossible to travel to the 305 without getting a bit sandy. Miami’s beaches are some of the best in the continental United States, and millions flock to enjoy them each year. Even though beach hopping is one of the best things to do in Miami, most Miami vacationers fail to venture beyond South Beach, and while SoBe is absolutely worth a visit, the Magic City has much more to offer. From secluded locales that will make you feel like you’re on a tropical island to family-friendly parks and kite surfing heavens, Miami truly has an oceanfront to satisfy all. Whether you’re looking for a day party, a place to enjoy with your dog, or everything in between, here are the top beaches in Miami for you and your travel style.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO