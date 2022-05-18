ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Relax on Sundays with some self care at Cinépolis in Coconut Grove

By Lynn Martinez
WSVN-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI know everyone’s into streaming these days, but one of my favorite things to do is go to the movies. One local theater is taking weekend movie watching to a new level. Now showing: R-and-R meets feature films. Movies are fun, an escape, and thanks to Self Care...

wsvn.com

Related
communitynewspapers.com

Boat, pool, picnic? Mr. Mandolin’s “The Feast” is your go-to

As the sweltering heat reaches Miami, the sun’s out, and so is everyone. From boats to beaches, pool or park picnics, and outdoor entertaining, the last thing we want to be doing is cooking in the kitchen, but rather, enjoying the outdoors. However, you must wonder, do you need to head to Publix and queue for hours on end to secure the last of the fried chicken boxes and mass-produced sides? Not really. How you may ask? Mr. Mandolin’s “The Feast” allows you to bring a slice of the Aegean coast to your home or get-together.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Dive right into an immersive meal experience in South Beach

Living in SoFlo, we are used to grabbing a bite on, or near, the water, but how about under the water? No towels needed because this time you won’t get soaked. That’s because a new pop-up is serving up a virtual look at what’s under the sea, healthy food and all.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
wlrn.org

'Hotel Scarface': drugs, disco, and debauchery

One of Miami’s most iconic hotels today was once party central for the cocaine cowboys. in the 1980s The Mutiny Hotel became the central base for the cocaine industry. That hotel is the main character in Roben Farzad’s book, ‘Hotel Scarface: Where Cocaine Cowboys Partied and Plotted to Control Miami,’ which is also this month’s Sundial Book Club pick.
MIAMI, FL
palmbeachillustrated.com

FlyBird Lands in Delray Beach

Michael Salmon’s chickens may be earthbound, but the chef is reaching for greater heights. After working in Manhattan, the classically trained Salmon decided to recapture his childhood love of grilling that he learned from his father and grandfather and share it with diners at FlyBird in Delray Beach. “Chicken...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
InsideHook

The 5 Top ResortPass Options for Living Your Best Miami Hotel Life

Whether you’re looking to celebrate with your partner, day-drink with your crew or have a little fun with the family, buying a hotel day pass is a great way to relax (or let loose and party) — all while being able to retreat to the comfort of your own bed at the end of the day. Hotel daycations are made possible with services like ResortPass, which lets you live your best (hotel) life for a day. With a day pass, you can enjoy the hotel amenities like poolside bottle service, beach chairs and outdoor yoga classes — all for a fraction of the cost of a hotel stay.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Resilient New Park at 600 Alton Road Now Open

The city’s newest amenity features a 25,000-gallon underground cistern to collect rainwater. The City of Miami Beach welcomed a sprawling 3-acre resilient park at 600 Alton Rd on Monday, May 16. This important addition is set to transform the South Beach experience and connect neighboring communities in a way that’s never been done before.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
The Infatuation

Sanguich De Miami At EEEEEATSCON

If there was ever a reason to make Miami’s official food the Cuban sandwich, it is Sanguich de Miami. If we replaced politicians with food—which isn’t the worst idea—Sanguich de Miami’s Cubano would have our vote for mayor of the city. Nowhere in Miami nails...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Bike lane barriers placed in Key Biscayne to protect bicyclists

MIAMI (WSVN) - Bike lane barriers have been put up in the village of Key Biscayne. Orange cones were placed along the Rickenbacker Causeway on Friday, separating the road from the lanes along the shoulder that bicyclists use. Crews also lowered the speed limit along the causeway. The moves were...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
FodorsTravel

The 12 Best Beaches in Miami

Home > Destinations > USA > Florida > Miami > Beaches. All of the most incredible beaches in and around Miami for every type of traveler. It’s impossible to travel to the 305 without getting a bit sandy. Miami’s beaches are some of the best in the continental United States, and millions flock to enjoy them each year. Even though beach hopping is one of the best things to do in Miami, most Miami vacationers fail to venture beyond South Beach, and while SoBe is absolutely worth a visit, the Magic City has much more to offer. From secluded locales that will make you feel like you’re on a tropical island to family-friendly parks and kite surfing heavens, Miami truly has an oceanfront to satisfy all. Whether you’re looking for a day party, a place to enjoy with your dog, or everything in between, here are the top beaches in Miami for you and your travel style.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Affordable Housing Art Deco Style In Little Havana

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It is an Art Deco Classic building built in the 1930s and even though it is not on South Beach, it looks like it belongs there. The vintage apartment building is in fact in Little Havana, just north of Calle Ocho. The four-unit apartment is now called “The Eileen” and has been brought back to a radiant life and put to good use. Chris Rupp is the executive director of Dade Heritage Trust, an organization dedicated to preserving history, including historically significant buildings and homes. He told CBS4, “For our first project of preservation of Naturally Occurring Affordable Housing we...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

$20M YMCA community center unveiled in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Local leaders unveiled a brand-new $20 million YMCA of South Florida facility in Fort Lauderdale. 7News cameras captured officials at the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the L.A. Lee YMCA/Mizell Community Center, Friday afternoon. “It’s a 65,000-square-foot facility, and it’s open to everybody,” said Fort Lauderdale Mayor...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
vnexplorer.net

Miami bars Haiti’s ex-president ‘Sweet Micky’ from performing at music festival

© Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS Haitian President Michel Martelly speaks to supporters while attending the inauguration of neighborhood of Morne Lazarre, in the commune of Petion Ville, Port-au-Prince, on April 17, 2015, where 25 houses were rebuilt for families affected by the earthquake that hit Haiti in January 2010.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Officers aweigh: Law enforcers learn tricks of their trade from the deck of a boat

Although Tuesday was a beautiful day for boating — sunny skies, little wind, calm water — it was an unsettling day of boating for Darren Brodsky, assistant chief for the Wilton Manors Police Department. “If you’d have seen me [Tuesday] when we first got on the boat, I was pretty stiff, I was a little tight,” he said. But Wednesday was better. “Now, I feel pretty good,” he said. And Thursday ...
WILTON MANORS, FL
bocamag.com

South Florida’s Fish Have a Drug Problem

Fans of seafood in South Florida may be getting more than they bargained for at the dinner table. A study that began in 2018 with Florida International University researcher Jennifer Rehage and Bonefish & Tarpon Trust (BTT) partnering to examine the decline of bonefish in South Florida’s waters recently revealed a startling surprise. Bonefish in the waters of the Biscayne Bay and Florida Keys contained trace amounts of pharmaceutical drugs and other contaminants in their blood and tissue.
FLORIDA STATE
calleochonews.com

The profound Superblue Miami is an escape from reality

Superblue Miami is offering you a one-of-a-kind immersive experience that’s worth a visit!. Superblue Miami is an incredibly unique immersive art and cultural experience comprising multiple installations and exhibits for attendees. There is a wide variety of activities to participate in and experiences to check out. From cafes to...
MIAMI, FL

