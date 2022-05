Frances Helen Pate went home to her Savior on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. She now has full clarity after a long battle with dementia. Helen was the wife of her Marine sweetheart, Arnold "Bud" Pate for 61 years. She was an incredible pastor's wife with an amazing heart for Christian service and ministry. She loved teaching her ladies Sunday school class, and was extremely well read. She and her husband often opened their home to visiting evangelists and missionaries. She wanted people to know Jesus Christ and to grow in their relationship with Him.

