Cleveland, OH

Cavs land NBA Lottery pick; full draft order announced

By Chad Krispinsky
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

CHICAGO, Illinois (WKBN) – The Cleveland Cavaliers will select No. 14 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Cleveland learned its’ draft position at the NBA Draft Lottery which was held in Chicago on Thursday evening.

The Cavs entered the night with a 0.5% chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick, and a 2.4% chance of selecting in the top four of the draft.

The 2022 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, June 23.

The 2022 NBA Draft Lottery
1. Orlando Magic
2. Oklahoma City Thunder
3. Houston Rockets
4. Sacramento Kings
5. Detroit Pistons
6. Indiana Pacers
7. Portland Trail Blazers
8. New Orleans Pelicans
9. San Antonio Spurs
10. Washington Wizards
11. New York Knicks
12. Oklahoma City Thunder
13. Charlotte Hornets
14. Cleveland Cavaliers

