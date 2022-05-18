ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11-year-old boy from New Jersey surfs 700+ days in a row for charity

By Eyewitness News
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A fifth grader in New Jersey has been having a swell of a time, and it's all for charity.

Carter Doorley, 11, has gone surfing for 722 days in a row.

It all started as a solution to being locked up during the COVID pandemic.

ALSO READ | Homemade baby formula could be dangerous: What parents can do amid shortage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35DQC6_0fhb13ka00

But now, Doorley is using his surfing to raise money for different charities.

He's already collected more than 2,600 canned goods for a local food pantry, raised $1,500 for Surf-Aid, and more than $1,000 for Save the Children.

Now, he's focusing on helping a local animal rescue.

