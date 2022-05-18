11-year-old boy from New Jersey surfs 700+ days in a row for charity

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A fifth grader in New Jersey has been having a swell of a time, and it's all for charity.

Carter Doorley, 11, has gone surfing for 722 days in a row.

It all started as a solution to being locked up during the COVID pandemic.

But now, Doorley is using his surfing to raise money for different charities.

He's already collected more than 2,600 canned goods for a local food pantry, raised $1,500 for Surf-Aid, and more than $1,000 for Save the Children.

Now, he's focusing on helping a local animal rescue.

