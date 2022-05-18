Lieutenant Colonel “Coach” Curtis Williams

Four-thousand people are expected to descend on Clarkesville this weekend for the city’s 60th annual Mountain Laurel Festival. On Saturday, May 21, the event runs from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. in historic downtown Clarkesville. The day’s events include a parade, arts & crafts, music, cars, and food. Also, there will be a plant sale from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Mauldin House garden located at 458 Jefferson Street. And, at 3:45 p.m., Volunteers for Literacy of Habersham County will host its 11th annual VFL Duck Race on the Soque River at Pitts Park, just off the Clarkesville Square.

CLARKESVILLE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO