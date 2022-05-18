Claude Franklin Smith

Halie Goodson, age 32, of Buford, Georgia, formerly of Gainesville, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Halie was born on August 26, 1989, in Gainesville, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her father, Mark Goodson; maternal grandmother, Frances Latty; paternal grandmother, Faye Gilreath; aunt and uncle, Harriett and Roy Lackey; aunt, Hilda Latty; uncles, Larry Goodson and Terry Goodson. Halie was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Gainesville. She had attended Johnson High School and worked as a server in the Gainesville and Buford communities for a number of years. Halie was a true free spirit and was loved by all.
