Alto, GA

Claude Franklin Smith

 3 days ago

Claude Franklin Smith, 66, of Alto, GA, passed away May 13th, 2022, at...

Mildred Louise Gudger Smith

Mildred Louise Gudger Smith, age 91, of Demorest, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022. Born on March 28, 1931, in Turnerville, she was a daughter of the late Andrew Jackson Gudger and Belle May Gudger. She worked at Clarkesville Mills for a number of years before becoming a homemaker and babysitter. Mrs. Smith enjoyed family gatherings, canning, and gardening. She was a member and taught Sunday school for 30 years at Fairfield Baptist Church and most recently attended Victory Baptist Church. Mildred was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who cherished her family deeply.
DEMOREST, GA
Arlene Carlan Whiting

Arlene Carlan Whiting, age 87, of Demorest, Georgia, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced later. An online guest registry is available for the Whiting family...
DEMOREST, GA
Clarkesville to celebrate 60th Annual Mountain Laurel Festival Saturday

Four-thousand people are expected to descend on Clarkesville this weekend for the city’s 60th annual Mountain Laurel Festival. On Saturday, May 21, the event runs from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. in historic downtown Clarkesville. The day’s events include a parade, arts & crafts, music, cars, and food. Also, there will be a plant sale from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Mauldin House garden located at 458 Jefferson Street. And, at 3:45 p.m., Volunteers for Literacy of Habersham County will host its 11th annual VFL Duck Race on the Soque River at Pitts Park, just off the Clarkesville Square.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
Cornelia to host Neal McCoy country music concert May 21

Visitors to Saturday’s Mountain Laurel Festival in Clarkesville can keep the party going after the festival ends by heading south to Cornelia. On May 21, Cornelia’s Hospitality & Tourism Board will host a free, live country music concert featuring Neal McCoy. The concert is scheduled from 5-10 p.m. with opening acts, the Joe Higgins Band, Fred Anderson, and Mason Parker.
CORNELIA, GA
Halie Goodson

Halie Goodson, age 32, of Buford, Georgia, formerly of Gainesville, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Halie was born on August 26, 1989, in Gainesville, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her father, Mark Goodson; maternal grandmother, Frances Latty; paternal grandmother, Faye Gilreath; aunt and uncle, Harriett and Roy Lackey; aunt, Hilda Latty; uncles, Larry Goodson and Terry Goodson. Halie was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Gainesville. She had attended Johnson High School and worked as a server in the Gainesville and Buford communities for a number of years. Halie was a true free spirit and was loved by all.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Bearden, MedLink Habersham receive corporate honors

MedLink Georgia held its Annual Awards Banquet to celebrate the hard work of its employees over the last year and to recognize employee service awards and the 2021 employees of the month. During the banquet, MedLink Georgia CEO Dave Ward presented awards for Medlink Provider of the Year, MedLink Employee of the Year, and MedLink Health Center of the Year.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
Terry Lee Scott, Sr.

Terry Lee Scott, Sr., age 66, of Auburn, Georgia, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Mr. Scott was born on November 16, 1955, in Flemington, New Jersey, to the late William Harold Scott and Lois Ann Touroyan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Candy Sue Scott, and two brothers: Rodger Scott and Randy Scott. Mr. Scott was a retired auto mechanic. His love was riding motorcycles.
AUBURN, GA
Clarkesville woman injured in wreck with semi

A Clarkesville woman was injured Wednesday when she pulled into the path of an oncoming semi on GA 365, troopers say. Habersham County Emergency Services transported 35-year-old Amber Maner to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville with minor injuries. The truck driver involved in the wreck, 23-year-old Evan Pickell of Tabor City, North Carolina, was not injured.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
Cornelia Police Department issues statement on officer-involved crash

Editor’s Note: On May 17, 2022, a Cornelia police officer was involved in a rear-end collision on Cannon Bridge Road. The following press release regarding that crash was issued Wednesday afternoon, May 18, by the Cornelia Police Department:. On 05-17-2022, Officer Eric Palmer, was reporting for his night shift...
CORNELIA, GA
Toddler suffers head injuries in fall from vehicle

A 2-year-old boy suffered serious head injuries when he fell from a moving vehicle in northern Habersham County. According to state troopers, the child fell from a Toyota Tacoma driven by 37-year-old Sarah Ernst. They identified the passengers in the vehicle as Elias and Amundsen Ernst. GSP did not specify the name of the injured child but says paramedics airlifted him to Scottish Rite Medical Center in Atlanta with serious head injuries.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
South Hall house fire under investigation

The Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a residential fire in South Hall County. The fire broke out around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 4300 block of Martin Road. Hall County E-911 dispatched Hall County Fire and Rescue to a report of a camper fire....
HALL COUNTY, GA
Twins named valedictorian, salutatorian at Tallulah Falls School

Tallulah Falls School has released the names of its top two graduates for the Class of 2022. Jingyi “Jason” Sang is the valedictorian, and Jingan “Jerry” Sang is the salutatorian. The twins are from Shanghai, China. Jason Sang will attend the University of Southern California, and...
TALLULAH FALLS, GA
Georgia Supreme Court hears case arguing for Confederate monument protections

Georgia Supreme Court justices heard arguments Thursday on cases that could determine if an organization with Confederate roots must prove they would be harmed by the removal of monuments in order to sue local government officials. The consolidated case stems from lawsuits filed by the Sons of Confederate Veterans against...
GEORGIA STATE
Early voting draws record turnout in Georgia

Georgia voters turned out in record numbers to cast ballots ahead of Tuesday’s May 24 partisan primary. Through Thursday, May 19, more than 700,000 people voted —a 180% increase from the same point in the 2018 primary election and a 149% increase from 2020. More ballots were cast...
GEORGIA STATE

