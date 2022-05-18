1 dead, 3 arrested after shooting at BP Gas Station in KCMO

Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a shooting at a BP Gas Station that left one person dead on Tuesday night.

Officers were near East 33rd Street and Indiana Avenue when they heard gun shots at around 7:10 p.m., according to information from KCPD.

The officers responded north toward Linwood Boulevard and saw multiple people exchanging gunfire.

More officers responded to the area and later found the victim — identified Wednesday as 19-year-old Andreone Hall — at the gas station near Linwood Boulevard and Indiana Avenue, which is across the street from Central High School.

Three people of interest related to the shooting were taken into custody.

Police said there is no indication that the shooting was connected to Central High School.

