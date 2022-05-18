ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben & Jerry's Announces New Limited 'Cherry Crumble' Ice Cream Flavor

By BreAnna Bell
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen & Jerry's is adding a new flavor to the mix just in time for the summer. The company announced a new limited batch ice cream flavor, "Cherry Crumble," on Tuesday. The new concoction features a butter ice cream base with a mix of bing cherries and oat crumbles...

