Ben & Jerry's Announces New Limited 'Cherry Crumble' Ice Cream Flavor

Trail mix can be a healthy, energy-boosting snack that is perfect for taking on the go. It often contains energy-dense ingredients such as nuts and dried fruits, which can be great sources of fiber, protein, and healthy fats, according to Eating Well. However, not all types are created equally, with some trail mix brands flying off the shelves simply because they make a satisfying, yet delicious, snack or even dessert. One such type of mix is Target's Peanut Butter Monster Trail Mix, which has developed a large fan base thanks to its tasty, salty-sweet blend of peanuts, peanut butter pretzel balls, peanut butter cups, peanut butter chips, peanut butter-chocolate M&M's, and raisins, according to Target.
