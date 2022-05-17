Leonard R. Steward

Kenneth Noah Chambliss, 93, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 7:02 pm May 18, 2022 at his residence. He was born May 18, 1929 in Jefferson County, Illinois to the late Hugh and Mary Ellen (Rutter) Chambliss. Kenneth married Carolynn Joe Ann (Wininger) Chambliss on December 24, 1952 in Mount Vernon. They were blessed with nearly 66 years of marriage before her passing on November 6, 2018. Kenneth is survived by his daughter, Carrie Hart and husband, Lieutenant Colonel Rodney Hart of Colorado Springs, Colorado; granddaughter, Kennedy Nicole Hairr and husband, Dr. Phillip Hairr of Arizona; great-granddaughter, Katara Hairr; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his beloved wife and parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by eight siblings. Kenneth proudly served his country in the United States Army. He worked as a parts manager at Ford Square for many years. Kenneth was a faithful member of Faith Church of the Nazarene. He was also a member of the Crossroads Hospital Auxiliary. Kenneth was a loving father and grandfather. He will be deeply missed.

