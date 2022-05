A Central Texas driver was stopped by the Itasca Police Department, and officers found 22 bundles of vacuum sealed marijuana inside the vehicle. Each bundle contained about a pound of various strains of marijuana, according to KWTX. The driver was traveling from Oklahoma City to Harker Heights earlier this week when the discovery was made by police. The suspect was taken to Hill County Jail and charged with Delivery of Marijuana over 5 and less than 50 pounds.

HARKER HEIGHTS, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO