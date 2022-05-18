Man Killed While Working on Box Truck on Shoulder of I-215 in Perris

A rollover crash resulting in a vehicle fire ended with an arrest for DUI this Tuesday. According to Sheriff’s records deputies were called to a vehicle rollover on Old Woman Springs Road north of Yucca Valley shortly after 1:00 p.m. They arrived to find a white Ford Escape on fire and a CHP Sgt. checking the occupant for injuries. The Deputy determined the driver, only identified as Bassett, was travelling at a high rate of speed southbound while suspected to be under the influence of alcohol. After passing a car in a no-passing zone, he took a turn at excessive speed, lost control, and crashed. Bassett was arrested for investigation of felony DUI, cited, released, and taken to a trauma center for serious injuries.
Comments / 4