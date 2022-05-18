ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perris, CA

Man Killed While Working on Box Truck on Shoulder of I-215 in Perris

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man servicing a box truck on the shoulder of Interstate 215 in Perris was struck and killed Tuesday when a motorist allowed his pickup to drift onto the edge of the freeway and hit him, authorities said. The fatality occurred at about 10:15 a.m. on northbound I-215, just...

mynewsla.com

Comments / 4

