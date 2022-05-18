Special Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 04:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-21 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County; Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Chaffee County above 9000Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft; Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, except 12 to 18 inches for the mountains as well as the Palmer Divide. * WHERE...The Mosquito Range and all of El Paso, Fremont and Huerfano Counties. * WHEN...Until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Heavy, wet snow could cause damage to trees and power lines.
Comments / 0