Special Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 05:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-21 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Yuma County FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Yuma County. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 10 AM MDT this morning. For the Frost Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 8 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

YUMA COUNTY, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO