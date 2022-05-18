ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne County by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-17 18:44:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-17 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cheyenne County A...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 05:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-21 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Cheyenne County; Kit Carson County FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31. * WHERE...Kit Carson and Cheyenne Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Cheyenne, Greeley, Sherman, Wallace by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 06:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Cheyenne; Greeley; Sherman; Wallace FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT /11 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Greeley, Sherman, Cheyenne and Wallace Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT /11 AM CDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Yuma County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 05:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-21 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Yuma County FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Yuma County. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 10 AM MDT this morning. For the Frost Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 8 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
YUMA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Yuma County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-22 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Yuma County FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Yuma County. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 10 AM MDT this morning. For the Frost Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 8 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
YUMA COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Cheyenne Wells, CO
County
Cheyenne County, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 04:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-21 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County; Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Chaffee County above 9000Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft; Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, except 12 to 18 inches for the mountains as well as the Palmer Divide. * WHERE...The Mosquito Range and all of El Paso, Fremont and Huerfano Counties. * WHEN...Until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Heavy, wet snow could cause damage to trees and power lines.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 04:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-21 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft; Wet Mountain Valley Below 8500 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, except 12 to 18 inches above 8000 feet. * WHERE...The northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 feet, the Wet Mountains and Wet Mountain Valley, and the Pikes Peak Region. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Heavy, wet snow could cause damage to trees and power lines.
CUSTER COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy