Phoenix, AZ

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Scratched from Game 2

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Marte was scratched from the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers for...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Judge 'pretty upset' after Camden Yards' new left-field wall costs him three-homer game

Aaron Judge may have homered twice as part of a four-hit night on Tuesday in the New York Yankees' 5-4 victory against the Baltimore Orioles (box score), but after the game he was in a venting mood. Despite earning the win and producing an impressive individual statline, Judge made sure to express his annoyance with Camden Yards' redesigned left-field dimensions after they robbed him of a potential hat trick.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Contract officially selected

Gorman's contract was officially selected by the Cardinals on Thursday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. The 22-year-old will make his major-league debut while starting at second base during Friday's game against the Pirates, while Tommy Edman is slated to shift to shortstop in the near future. Gorman got off to a hot start at Triple-A Memphis this year and slashed .308/.367/.677 with 15 homers, 31 runs, 23 RBI and three stolen bases over 34 games. Since Paul DeJong struggled early in the season prior to being sent down, Gorman should have a chance to earn long-term playing time in St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Mets' Trevor Williams: Pitching Saturday's nightcap

Williams will start Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rockies, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Williams made his second start of the season Tuesday and threw 65 pitches over four scoreless frames, and he'll take the mound again Saturday on three days rest. The 30-year-old should remain in the Mets' starting rotation for the foreseeable future given the injuries to Jacob deGrom (shoulder), Max Scherzer (oblique) and Tylor Megill (biceps).
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Not starting Wednesday

Cain isn't starting Wednesday's game against Atlanta. Cain has gone 1-for-10 with a walk and three strikeouts over his last three games, and he'll be out of the lineup for the second time in the last four matchups. Tyrone Taylor will take over in center field and bat fifth.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Royals' Michael Taylor: In COVID protocols

Taylor (undisclosed) was scratched from Wednesday's game against the White Sox because he entered MLB's COVID-19 protocols, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. It's unclear whether or not Taylor tested positive for the virus, but he'll be unavailable until he clears the testing protocols regardless. The 31-year-old is likely to land on the injured list ahead of Thursday's series finale versus Chicago. Kyle Isbel figures to see more run in the outfield during his absence.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Mets' Tylor Megill: Slated to play catch Friday

Megill (biceps) is tentatively scheduled to play catch Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Megill has been on the injured list since Sunday and was shut down for several days after being diagnosed with right biceps tendinitis. However, his arm has been feeling better recently, so he'll likely be able to begin a throwing program. While he'll require time to build up prior to returning to game action, it's encouraging that he'll be able to resume throwing following a brief shutdown.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Logs another quality start

Wainwright (5-3) allowed a run on four hits and three walks while striking out three in seven innings to earn the win over the Pirates on Friday. Although Wainwright missed a turn through the rotation last week while on the COVID-19 IL, he's performed well since then with back-to-back quality starts. The 40-year-old has now posted four consecutive quality starts, and he's posted a 2.08 ERA in 26 innings during that time. The right-hander will attempt to remain productive in his next start, and he tentatively lines up to take the mound at home against the Brewers on Friday.
GLENDALE, AZ
CBS Sports

Pirates' Ben Gamel: Reaches base three times

Gamel went 1-for-2 with two walks and run scored Friday against St. Louis. Gamel occupied his typical leadoff spot with a righty on the mound. He walked in two of his first three plate appearances but came around to score after singling in the eighth inning. The performance ended a 14 at-bat hitless stretch, though Gamel has had a quietly productive campaign by hitting .274/.376/.419 with 16 runs scored and 15 RBI across 132 plate appearances.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Reds' Joey Votto: Officially activated Friday

Votto (illness) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Friday. The veteran first baseman has been sidelined nearly three weeks after testing positive for the virus, but he's now back with the Reds after going 2-for-11 with four walks over a four-game rehab assignment in the minors. Votto was off to a slow start this season prior to the absence, hitting just .122/.278/.135 with a 32.2 percent strikeout rate.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Promoted, starting Friday

McCarthy was recalled from Triple-A Reno and will start in right field Friday against the Cubs. McCarthy was optioned to Reno in late April, but he's recently been traveling with the big-league club as a member of the practice squad. He appeared in 13 games for Arizona prior to the demotion and hit .120/.185/.240 with a 42.9 percent strikeout rate.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Michael Wacha: Activated for Friday's start

Wacha (side) was activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of his start against the Mariners on Friday. The 30-year-old spent the 15-day minimum on the shelf after going down with left intercostal irritation, and the brevity of his absence will allow him to return without a minor-league rehab assignment. Wacha threw a two-inning simulated game earlier this week but hasn't seen game action since May 3, so he could have some minor workload limitations in his first start back. The right-hander is off to a strong start in 2022 with a 1.38 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 19:11 K:BB through five starts.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Luis Torrens: Remains out of lineup

Torrens isn't starting Wednesday against the Blue Jays. Torrens recently had a string of six consecutive starts in which he hit .263 with two runs, three walks and seven strikeouts, but he'll now retreat to the bench for the third time in the last four games. Cal Raleigh will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Getting leg checked out

Ramirez will receive an MRI after he was removed in the eighth inning of Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Reds when he fouled a ball off his right shin, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports. Ramirez initially stayed in the game and completed the plate appearance with an RBI...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rougned Odor: Remains on bench

Odor will sit for the second straight game Friday against the Rays, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Odor has made just a single start against a southpaw all season. He won't add to that total here, with lefty Jalen Beeks set to open for Ryan Yarbrough, who also throws from the left side. Chris Owings will get the start at second base.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Yankees' Joey Gallo: Sitting out series finale

Gallo is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles, Erik Boland of Newsday reports. Gallo will give way to Marwin Gonzalez in left field for the series finale. The 28-year-old Gallo had started in each of the Yankees' last eight games, going 5-for-31 with two home runs, five walks, five runs and three RBI.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Padres' Austin Nola: Retreats to bench

Nola isn't starting Friday against the Giants. Nola went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts in Thursday's win over the Phillies, and he'll take a seat for the second time in the last three games. Jorge Alfaro will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Aristides Aquino: Back with big-league club

Aquino had his contract selected by the Reds on Friday. The 28-year-old has been with Triple-A Louisville since being designated for assignment three weeks ago, but he'll rejoin the Reds this weekend in Toronto with four players unable to travel and landing on the restricted list. Aquino has a .215 OPS and 53.5 percent strikeout rate in 43 plate appearances this year, so he'll likely head back to the minors after the trip to Canada.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Reds' Albert Almora: Lands on restricted list

Almora (undisclosed) was placed on the restricted list prior to Friday's game at Toronto. Almora is one of four players to be placed on the restricted list ahead of Friday's series opener in Toronto, which likely means they are all unvaccinated and unable to enter Canada. Aristides Aquino will join the big-league club as outfield depth for this weekend.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa: Exits with injury

Sosa was removed from Wednesday's game against the Mets with an apparent leg injury, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Sosa appeared to suffer the injury when he was caught stealing during the fifth inning, and he initially remained in the contest before being replaced in the field. He should be considered day-to-day since the specifics of the injury are unclear.
GLENDALE, AZ

