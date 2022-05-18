Islanders' Sebastian Aho: Free agent to be

Despite a memorable season full of surprises and single-season records, the Nashville Predators were the first team to drop out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Adding salt to the wound, they were the only team to go without a win, being dominantly swept by the Colorado Avalanche. General manager David Poile now shifts his focus to the 2022 Entry Draft, set to take place at the Bell Center in Montreal on July 7. He holds the 17th overall pick for just the second time in Nashville franchise history. The Predators selected defenseman Dante Fabbro at 17th overall in 2016, and things turned out quite well for him.

