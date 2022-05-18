ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Islanders' Sebastian Aho: Free agent to be

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Aho will become an unrestricted free agent this summer, Kevin Kurz of The...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Barry Trotz next Jets coach, and Malkin dismisses KHL talk

Barry Trotz interviewed with his hometown Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. The 59 year-old head coach compiled a 152-103-34 record in 4 seasons with the Islanders that included two runs to the Eastern Conference Final before they surprisingly let him go at season’s end. For his coaching career, he’s amassed...
NHL
Reuters

Hurricanes blank Rangers to take 2-0 series lead

EditorsNote: changes to “home playoff games” in fourth graf; rewords fifth graf. Defenseman Brendan Smith scored a short-handed goal in the second period to fuel the host Carolina Hurricanes to a 2-0 victory over the New York Rangers on Friday in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series in Raleigh, N.C.
RALEIGH, NC
Yardbarker

New York Rangers need a statement win over the Carolina Hurricanes

The New York Rangers need to make a statement in Game 2 tonight against the Carolina Hurricanes. In dropping Game 1 as they did, it nullified all the talk about the Rangers being the better team for two periods. I mean, that’s what Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said they were before his team dominated the third period to tie it and then win it in OT.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Contract officially selected

Gorman's contract was officially selected by the Cardinals on Thursday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. The 22-year-old will make his major-league debut while starting at second base during Friday's game against the Pirates, while Tommy Edman is slated to shift to shortstop in the near future. Gorman got off to a hot start at Triple-A Memphis this year and slashed .308/.367/.677 with 15 homers, 31 runs, 23 RBI and three stolen bases over 34 games. Since Paul DeJong struggled early in the season prior to being sent down, Gorman should have a chance to earn long-term playing time in St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Ben Gamel: Reaches base three times

Gamel went 1-for-2 with two walks and run scored Friday against St. Louis. Gamel occupied his typical leadoff spot with a righty on the mound. He walked in two of his first three plate appearances but came around to score after singling in the eighth inning. The performance ended a 14 at-bat hitless stretch, though Gamel has had a quietly productive campaign by hitting .274/.376/.419 with 16 runs scored and 15 RBI across 132 plate appearances.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

5 Predators Targets with 17th-Overall Pick of 2022 NHL Draft

Despite a memorable season full of surprises and single-season records, the Nashville Predators were the first team to drop out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Adding salt to the wound, they were the only team to go without a win, being dominantly swept by the Colorado Avalanche. General manager David Poile now shifts his focus to the 2022 Entry Draft, set to take place at the Bell Center in Montreal on July 7. He holds the 17th overall pick for just the second time in Nashville franchise history. The Predators selected defenseman Dante Fabbro at 17th overall in 2016, and things turned out quite well for him.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Hockey Writers

Daniil Orlov – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: Sakhalinskiye Akuly (MHL) Daniil Orlov is a Russian defender with above-average defensive instincts who uses his size well to shut down opposing players. His shot is nothing to write home about, but his skating is quite impressive, especially for a player of his size. He is excellent at...
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Corey Perry: Scores again in Game 2 win

Perry scored a goal on his lone shot in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Panthers. Perry opened the scoring on a first-period power play, deflecting a feed from Steven Stamkos past Sergei Bobrovsky. The 37-year-old winger has two goals and an assist through the first two games of the series. Three of his four goals in the postseason have come on the power play.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Logs another quality start

Wainwright (5-3) allowed a run on four hits and three walks while striking out three in seven innings to earn the win over the Pirates on Friday. Although Wainwright missed a turn through the rotation last week while on the COVID-19 IL, he's performed well since then with back-to-back quality starts. The 40-year-old has now posted four consecutive quality starts, and he's posted a 2.08 ERA in 26 innings during that time. The right-hander will attempt to remain productive in his next start, and he tentatively lines up to take the mound at home against the Brewers on Friday.
GLENDALE, AZ
CBS Sports

Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Not starting Wednesday

Cain isn't starting Wednesday's game against Atlanta. Cain has gone 1-for-10 with a walk and three strikeouts over his last three games, and he'll be out of the lineup for the second time in the last four matchups. Tyrone Taylor will take over in center field and bat fifth.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Reds' Joey Votto: Officially activated Friday

Votto (illness) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Friday. The veteran first baseman has been sidelined nearly three weeks after testing positive for the virus, but he's now back with the Reds after going 2-for-11 with four walks over a four-game rehab assignment in the minors. Votto was off to a slow start this season prior to the absence, hitting just .122/.278/.135 with a 32.2 percent strikeout rate.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Taking part in full baseball work

Wendle (hamstring) is participating in full baseball activities Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Wendle landed on the injured list with a strained right hamstring last week, but the fact he's already back fully participating in baseball activities indicates it isn't a serious injury. The 32-year-old will be eligible to be activated Sunday, though it's unclear if he's expected to be ready to go by that point.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Mets' Trevor Williams: Pitching Saturday's nightcap

Williams will start Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rockies, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Williams made his second start of the season Tuesday and threw 65 pitches over four scoreless frames, and he'll take the mound again Saturday on three days rest. The 30-year-old should remain in the Mets' starting rotation for the foreseeable future given the injuries to Jacob deGrom (shoulder), Max Scherzer (oblique) and Tylor Megill (biceps).
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Luis Torrens: Remains out of lineup

Torrens isn't starting Wednesday against the Blue Jays. Torrens recently had a string of six consecutive starts in which he hit .263 with two runs, three walks and seven strikeouts, but he'll now retreat to the bench for the third time in the last four games. Cal Raleigh will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Warriors' Stephen Curry: Puts up 32 points in loss

Curry ended Friday's 126-117 victory over the Mavericks in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals with 32 points (11-21 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and five assists across 37 minutes. Curry improved his stat line from Game 1, in which he scored 21 points, but his efforts...
NBA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Stays on bench Wednesday

Narvaez isn't starting in Wednesday's series finale versus the Braves. With the Brewers facing left-hander Max Fried, Narvaez will stay on the bench for the second straight contest. Victor Caratini will start at catcher and bat ninth in the game.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Michael Wacha: Activated for Friday's start

Wacha (side) was activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of his start against the Mariners on Friday. The 30-year-old spent the 15-day minimum on the shelf after going down with left intercostal irritation, and the brevity of his absence will allow him to return without a minor-league rehab assignment. Wacha threw a two-inning simulated game earlier this week but hasn't seen game action since May 3, so he could have some minor workload limitations in his first start back. The right-hander is off to a strong start in 2022 with a 1.38 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 19:11 K:BB through five starts.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Royals' Michael Taylor: In COVID protocols

Taylor (undisclosed) was scratched from Wednesday's game against the White Sox because he entered MLB's COVID-19 protocols, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. It's unclear whether or not Taylor tested positive for the virus, but he'll be unavailable until he clears the testing protocols regardless. The 31-year-old is likely to land on the injured list ahead of Thursday's series finale versus Chicago. Kyle Isbel figures to see more run in the outfield during his absence.
KANSAS CITY, MO

