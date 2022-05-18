ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Call of Duty Vanguard multiplayer free trial kicks off tomorrow

By Jordan Gerblick
 3 days ago
A new Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer free trial kicks off tomorrow, Wednesday, May 18, and runs through Tuesday, May 24. If you're on the fence about forking over the dough for Call of Duty: Vanguard, this is your chance to see if it's worth it to you, especially now with...

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

