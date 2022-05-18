Kourtney Kardashian Just Confirmed Her Surprise Wedding—We Didn't See It Coming!

Shutterstock

It’s official: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are now married!

Seven months after their engagement in October 2021, the reality TV star and Blink-182 drummer have finally tied the knot. In a recent Instagram post, Kourtney shared an album showing black and white photos from their big day. Her caption wrote, “Till death do us part.” Travis also posted the same set of pics on his account.

A source reportedly told People that the coupled “got legally married in Santa Barbara” on Sunday, May 15. The event was allegedly attended by Kourtney and Travis’ closest family members and friends.

As seen on the photos, the bride wore a chic, white spaghetti strap dress while the groom sported a classic all-black suit. We’re loving how Kourtney’s sheer hooded veil added a vintage touch to her overall bridal look!

Of course, we also couldn’t help but notice the cool and sleek black convertible that served as their bridal car. It even had tin cans hanging from the back with a sign that said, “Just Married.” So sweet!

Celebs also took to Instagram to show their love and extend their well wishes to the newlyweds. Proud mom Kris Jenner commented, “I love you” while younger sister Kim Kardashian wrote, “KRAVIS FOREVER.” Khloe Kardashian even dropped three red heart emojis in the comments section, as well as interviewer, host, and producer Jason Kennedy. Model Shanina Shaik said, “Beautiful bride! So happy for the both of you” while TikTok personality Addison Rae gushed over the couple and typed, “CRYING.”

We’re so happy for these two! Congratulations, Mr. and Mrs. Barker!