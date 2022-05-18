ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers: Watch LA Reliever Get the Strangest Swinging Strike You'll Ever See

By Staff Writer
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Phcl_0fhauEx300

Yency Almonte threw Odúbel Herrera a nasty slider on Sunday.

The Dodgers have a history of adding arms to their bullpen that seem to outperform expectations. That's certainly the case with a number of pitchers during the Andrew Friedman regime. If the Dodgers team president has proven antyhing, it's that he has the ability to build a top-shelf bullpen out of castoffs.

When the Dodgers signed former Rockies reliever Yency Almonte in March as a free agent, most didn't even notice. After all, Almonte posted a 7.55 ERA in 48 appearances last year with Colorado. Part of that was a control issue. The righty was walking four batters per nine innings.

Getting into the Dodgers organization was just what Almonte needed.

The team has significantly reduced his fastball usage and have him throwing his slider  more than ever. Based on his matchup with Phillies outfielder Odúbel Herrera, the slider-heavy approach is working.

Almonte threw a filthy back-foot slider that had Herrera absolutely bamboozled. The Phillies outfielder is far from his 2016 All-Star season form, but he does own an above league-average .826 OPS. The Dodgers reliever was called up to the big club last week and has allowed just one hit in three innings pitched so far.

If Almonte can limit his walks and continue to keep his slider humming, he could certainly be part of the question for the Dodgers bullpen moving forward.

Now that Blake Treinen has been moved to the 60-day IL, the Dodgers need to ensure they have right-handed relievers that can perform in high pressure situations.

Comments / 1

Related
People

MLB Reporter Kelsey Wingert Hit in the Head by 95 MPH Line Drive at Rockies Game

Major League Baseball Reporter Kelsey Wingert was taken to the hospital this week after she was struck in the head by a 95 mph line drive during the Colorado Rockies game. The accident happened in the ninth inning of the game between the Rockies and the San Francisco Giants on Monday. Wingert, 29 — who is the television reporter for the Rockies — was sitting near the first-base camera when the ball struck her head, according to Yahoo Sports.
DENVER, CO
Fox News

Dodgers-Diamondbacks game includes fans brawling near concourse

Two fans taking in a game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks Tuesday night clashed near the concourse of Dodger Stadium. It’s unclear what started the melee. One woman standing near the concourse reached over to slap another woman wearing a light blue hat. Another woman knocked a cap off the head of a man with the woman in the blue hat.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Daily Mail

TV reporter reveals huge gash after being smashed in the head by 95mph foul ball at Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants game - and it's NOT the first time this has happened to her

AT&T Sportsnet reporter Kelsey Wingert says she's recovering after being struck in the head by a baseball during the ninth inning of the Colorado Rockies' game against the San Francisco Giants earlier this week. The reporter didn't stand a chance as she was sitting in a dugout commentating on the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Baltimore Sun

‘Nobody likes it’: Orioles’ Trey Mancini responds after Aaron Judge, Yankees take aim at Camden Yards’ left field wall

Asked about comments from New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone and outfielder Aaron Judge about Camden Yards’ new left field wall, Trey Mancini, the longest-tenured Oriole, acknowledged it’s not the first time he’s heard such complaints from visiting hitters. “Nobody likes it,” Mancini said with a laugh. “No hitters like it, myself included.” Both Boone and Judge were critical of the Orioles’ ...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Friedman
Person
Blake Treinen
Yardbarker

Dodgers Sign Longtime LA Reliever to Minor League Deal

The only former Dodgers reliever who got talked about as much as Kenley Jansen was the one and only Pedro Baez. Baez, who earned the nickname "The Human Rain Delay" for taking almost a full minute between pitches, spent seven years on the Dodgers. After flaming out on the Astros,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Parade

SI Swimsuit Models Throw First Pitch at Mets vs. Cardinals Game

Play ball! SI Swimsuit models traded swimwear for baseball jerseys two days after the release of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2022 covers. One of this year’s cover stars, Yumi Nu, along with fellow models Brooks Nader and Cindy Kimberly went out to the ball game on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, to watch the New York Mets play the St. Louis Cardinals.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Dodgers#Rockies#Reliever#Phillies#Era#Il
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Dodgers vs. Phillies prediction, odds and pick – 5/20/2022

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series and make a Dodgers-Phillies prediction and pick. Unsurprisingly, the Dodgers have been one of the best teams in the entire MLB. Los Angeles currently sits atop the NL West with a 25-12 record, maintaining a 1.5-game lead on the San Diego Padres. The Phillies, on the other hand, haven’t quite had the same success. Philadelphia is 18-20 on the season despite high preseason expectations. They already trail first place in the NL East by a whopping seven games, so they have to begin to turn things around to have a legitimate shot at the postseason.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Jake Odorizzi injury update

It was a scary scene on Monday when Houston Astros starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi was stretchered off the field with an apparent leg injury. While the initial fear was that he might have torn his ACL, baseball fans heard some good news about the extent of the injury on Wednesday.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Dodgers starting Hanser Alberto at third base on Friday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is batting eighth in Friday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Alberto will handle third base duties after Max Muncy was rested in Philadelphia. In a matchup against left-hander Ranger Suarez, our models project Alberto to score 7.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Mike Yastrzemski sitting on Friday for Giants

San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Yastrzemski is being replaced in right field by Luis Gonzalez versus Padres starter Sean Manaea. In 109 plate appearances this season, Yastrzemski has a .290 batting average with an...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
688
Post
938K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy