3 charged in connection to mass shooting on Water Street

Three people have been charged so far in connection with Friday's mass shooting that left 17 injured near Water and Juneau.

According to court documents, charges have been filed against Otis Green, Marleik Cornell Brown-Jewell, and Jeremiah Fraylon.

TMJ4

According to a criminal complaint, 28-year-old Green is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and felony bail jumping. The complaint states that on Friday following the Bucks game, an officer observed a man, later identified as Green, running towards him with a pistol pointed towards the ground. The officer ordered Green to drop the firearm. Green allegedly complied, raised both hands, and got to the ground. Green was arrested and advised the officer he had been shot in the leg, the complaint says. Green was transported to a local hospital. The gun recovered from Green was a .380 semi-automatic handgun, according to the complaint.

Brown-Jewell, 29, was charged with one count carrying a concealed weapon. A criminal complaint says an officer on scene of Friday's shooting discovered Brown-Jewell with a gunshot wound to his ring finger. Brown-Jewell allegedly told the officer he had a firearm holstered on his side. The firearm was recovered. The complaint says Brown-Jewell did not have a valid CCW permit.

Fraylon, 20, is charged with possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, carrying a concealed weapon, and misdemeanor bail jumping. According to a criminal complaint, officers who were dispatched to Water Street for the shooting made contact with Fraylon after he had been shot in the arm. An officer accompanied Fraylon to the hospital. After being asked if he had any contraband, Fraylon allegedly admitted to having a Glock handgun in his pocket. The handgun was recovered.

