UCF Coaching Staff Doing Well with Recruiting Georgia, Including Langston Hughes HS

For the class of 2023, UCF’s ability to recruit Georgia has been really impressive this year. That’s especially evident at top Atlanta-area program Langston Hughes.

ATLANTA - One of the most unique aspects of recruiting is not ever really knowing where a recruit might come for any particular school. That’s pretty much a given across the United States. Players on the East Coast will go out West to play and vice versa. As for UCF, their bread and butter is coming from two states.

Florida, of course, and then there’s Georgia. The Knights currently have two commitments from the Peach State – offensive tackle Jamal Meriweather and linebacker Troy Ford, Jr. – and several other players that could end up playing for UCF. After visiting Langston Hughes High School on Monday, here’s an update on a few of their players.

Bo Hughley, Offensive Tackle - 2023

The sheer size of Bo Hughley is impressive. @fbscout_florida

Many programs stopped recruiting the big man (6’6”, 302-pounds) once he made a pledge to Georgia, but he’s not necessarily done with his recruitment. UCF, Arkansas, Ole Miss and many others are still possible official visits, among others, according to Hughley. There’s nothing set in stone. While not easy to pry a prospect away from the in-state program, Georgia, it’s not out of the question either. Sometimes players just want to do their own thing. Keep an eye on this young man. He might take visits down the line and UCF could be an option. Hughley is one heck of a football player.

Joshua Horton, DT - 2023

Joshua Horton is the type of big-bodied interior defensive lineman that is coveted across college football. @fbscout_florida

Horton is a great looking prospect on the hoof. At 295-pounds and about 6’3” or 6’4”, he’s what a college football team would want at three technique (defensive tackle) or even one technique (nose guard). He’s being recruited as such. Horton let it be known that he’s visiting UCF (June 3), Auburn (June 10) and North Carolina (June 24).

As many are likely aware, the UCF staff does well with building relationships with recruits. With Horton, Co-Defensive Coordinator and Linebackers Coach Travis Williams and the other members of the coaching staff have made an impression. Horton is definitely in play for the Knights.

Prentice “Air” Noland, Quarterback - 2024

One of the fastest rising recruits for Georgia's 2024 class of prospects, Prentice "Air" Noland has gained considerable confidence with his throwing abilities and his understanding of the offense. @fbscout_florida

This is the player that has such a tremendous ceiling that it’s hard to imagine just how many offers he will end up with. Noland is a smooth southpaw that led Langston Hughes’ attack in 2021, and he’s now bigger and stronger after an offseason in the weight room. He’s also one of the craftier quarterbacks one will find, doing an excellent job of carrying out fakes and using his eyes to move defensive backs away from his intended receiver.

The 6’3”, 190-pound Noland threw several excellent passes, to all levels of the field, during scrimmage action on Monday. He looks much more comfortable than even last year. Further, his arm strength is considerably different, too. It led to several offers, including one from UCF.

“West Virginia, Auburn, Wake Forest, Arkansas, UCF, Utah, there’s a couple more schools…Georgia Tech, Duke. Ole Miss, they’re in there.” That’s what Noland stated about some of the schools that he’s been offered by that also have caught his attention.

Wake Forest, Auburn, West Virginia, and UCF were listed as programs recruiting him the hardest. Again, Noland is a 2024 prospect, so there’s more time needed for evaluation and a prospect getting to know coaches and vice versa. Noland does plan to take summer trips and possibly camp some place as well. He’s already gotten to know UCF Quarterback Coach and Offensive Coordinator Chip Lindsey a little bit and their relationship is growing. Great young man, great prospect, and one to watch with UCF for the class of 2024.

Inside The Knights : YouTube - Facebook - Twitter - Spotify - Apple - Instagram

College Football Recruiting Coverage : YouTube - Facebook - Twitter

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

If Eligible, LB Branden Jennings Could Make an Impact for UCF

Former UCF WR Gabriel Davis Has His Seminole HS Jersey Retired

Spring Practice Tour: American Heritage Skill Position Prospects

UCF Recruiting News and Prospect Profiles

Ole Miss Signing Former UCF WR Jaylon Robinson

Prospect Evaluation: 2024 LB Adarius Hayes

Thursday Recruiting Rundown: Top Underclassmen Football Recruits to Watch

Evaluating the State of Florida's Special 2023 WR Class

Ranking Florida's Top 100 High School Football Prospects for the Class of 2023

Can UCF, FL, FSU and Miami Keep Top Florida HS Football Recruits at Home?

Jaylon Robinson Visiting "The U" and Will Make a Decision This Week

Should the NCAA Waive the 25-Player Scholarship Limit?

Big Visits Starting to Line Up for UCF Football