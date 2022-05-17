ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Full House’ house sale fraudulently posted to Zillow

By Phil Mayer, Nexstar Media Wire, John Ferrannini
 3 days ago

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect that the “Full House” house is not currently for sale.

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — Zillow has confirmed that the San Francisco house featured in the “Full House” credit sequence is not actually for sale.

The house was posted for sale on Zillow for $37 million on Tuesday. As of Wednesday the listing had been taken down.

“Our teams use a number of different tools to prevent inappropriate content from publishing in the first place, but if a listing is found to be fraudulent after it’s posted, our team takes steps to remove it,” a Zillow spokesperson told Nexstar’s KRON. “In this case, we discovered a ‘For Sale By Owner’ listing was illegitimate after it was posted, and have since taken it down. We apologize for any confusion this may have caused.”

The house, located at 1709 Broderick St. in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights neighborhood, was last sold Oct. 2, 2020 for $5.4 million, according to Zillow .

It was previously owned by “Full House” executive producer and creator Jeff Franklin, who purchased it in 2016. The appearance of the home changed over time since the show aired, and Franklin reportedly wanted the house to look like it did on television. However, neighbors opposed his suggested renovations due to a possible influx in tourists.

Franklin sold the house in 2020.

