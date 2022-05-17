Shanghai reports 96 symptomatic, 759 asymptomatic COVID cases for May 17

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
SHANGHAI, May 18 (Reuters) - The Chinese financial hub of Shanghai reported 759 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases for May 17, up from 746 a day earlier.

Confirmed symptomatic cases rose to 96 from 77 the previous day, the city’s government said in a statement.

There were zero cases found outside quarantined areas, the fourth consecutive day of no such cases. The city reported three new COVID-19 related deaths, compared with one a day earlier. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith and Wang Jing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

