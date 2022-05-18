ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Laurel, NJ

NJ man, 84, arrested for fatally stabbing wife in alleged mercy killing

By Emily Nadal
 3 days ago

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (1010 WINS) — An 84-year-old New Jersey man was arrested in connection with the death of his wife which police believe may have been a mercy killing, authorities announced Tuesday.

Officers were called to an assisted living facility on May 15 around 7:30 p.m. with reports of a stabbing where they found the man, Dan Mook, with several self-inflicted stab wounds, police said.

Mook’s wife, Sharon, was found dead in the couple’s bedroom with her cause of death later discovered to be from multiple stab and slash wounds, according to officials.

An investigation revealed that Mook killed his wife because she was in poor health and he was concerned that she was suffering. He then attempted to fatally stab himself but survived, cops said.

Mook was charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden after the incident and remains there in stable condition.

