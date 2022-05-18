Charlotte Hornets Will Pick 13th And 15th in 2022 NBA Draft

CHICAGO – The NBA Draft Lottery did not reveal any change in the Charlotte Hornets’ draft positioning, keeping their pick in the 13th spot in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Charlotte also owns the 15th overall selection, which came from the New Orleans Pelicans in the deal which sent former Hornets guard Devonte’ Graham to NOLA.

The ping-pong balls were squarely against the Hornets moving up or down, as they had a 92% chance to stay where they were, and only a 4.79% chance to grab a pick in the top four.

Hornets’ forward PJ Washington represented the team for the event.

2022 NBA Draft Order

1. Orlando Magic

2. Oklahoma City Thunder

3. Houston Rockets

4. Sacramento Kings

5. Detroit Pistons

6. Indiana Pacers

7. Portland Trail Blazers

8. New Orleans Pelicans ( From Los Angeles Lakers )

9. San Antonio Spurs

10. Washington Wizards

11. New York Knicks

12. Oklahoma City Thunder ( From Los Angeles Clippers )

13. Charlotte Hornets

14. Cleveland Cavaliers

15. Charlotte Hornets ( From New Orleans )

