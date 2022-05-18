ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russia-Ukraine war: what we know on day 84 of the invasion

By Léonie Chao-Fong, Lauren Aratani and Maanvi Singh with agencies
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V5x9c_0fhasjBs00
    A street in Mariupol, with the Azovstal steel plant in the background Photograph: Alexei Alexandrov/AP

    Russia’s defence ministry said 694 Ukrainian fighters who had been under siege at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol had surrendered over the last 24 hours.

  • The Russians claim 959 combatants have surrendered in total at Azovstal since Monday , and that 80 of those who surrendered were wounded, of whom 51 have been taken to hospital . The numbers have not been independently verified.

  • Denis Pushilin , the head of the self-proclaimed republic of Donetsk, has told local media that a court will decide the fate of the Ukrainian fighters who surrendered at Azovstal.

  • Russia claims 270 Ukrainian fighters were killed and “54 units of military equipment were disabled” overnight. It also claimed to have shot down two planes and 15 drones.

  • The State Emergency Service of Ukraine said it neutralised 685 explosive devices on Ukrainian soil on Tuesday.

  • The latest intelligence update from the UK’s Ministry of Defence highlights Russia’s “significant resourcing problems in Ukraine”, which it says “is likely contributing to a disunited command which continues to hamper Russia’s operations”.

  • Vadim Shishimarin , 21, will appear at Kyiv’s Solomyansky district court from 2pm local time charged with war crimes and premeditated murder over the death of a 62-year-old man in north-east Ukraine on 28 February.

  • The international criminal court on Tuesday sent a 42-member team to Ukraine to investigate alleged war crimes since the Russian invasion, in what it called the largest such deployment in its history.

  • The US will create a new unit to research, document and publicise alleged war crimes by Russia in Ukraine. The Conflict Observatory will “capture, analyse and make widely available evidence of Russia-perpetrated war crimes and other atrocities in Ukraine,” the US state department said.

  • The Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov , said there was no movement in peace talks with Ukraine, and claimed Kyiv was showing a total unwillingness to continue them.

  • The UK foreign secretary, Liz Truss , has said the UK is open to the idea of an international criminal tribunal trying Vladimir Putin and other Russian leaders over the war.

  • Austria’s foreign minister, Alexander Schallenberg, told the German broadcaster Deutschlandfunk that his country would stay militarily neutral. “The situation for us looks a little different,” he said when asked about Sweden and Finland applying to join Nato.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Russian forces reportedly came close to capturing Zelenskiy during first hours of invasion

The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has described how Russian forces came close to capturing or assassinating him in the early hours of the invasion. Zelenskiy has been widely lauded for his response to the invasion in the 65 days since the first Russian troops entered Ukraine. He has addressed the US Congress, the World Bank and the Grammy Awards; Boris Johnson is among the high-profile figures eager to be seen in his company.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Denis Pushilin
Person
Dmitry Peskov
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Crimes#Us State Department#Defence Ministry#Ukrainian#Russians#Ministry Of Defence
The Week

Russia's thwarted Ukraine river crossing was so bloody, pro-Russia war bloggers are publicly griping

Russia's thwarted attempt to cross the Siverskyi Donets River in northeastern Ukraine last week "is emerging as among the deadliest engagements of the war, with estimates based on publicly available evidence now suggesting that well over 400 Russian soldiers were killed or wounded," The New York Times reports. "And as the scale of what happened comes into sharper focus, the disaster appears to be breaking through the Kremlin's tightly controlled information bubble."
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Sweden
Daily Mail

Australia takes the fight to Russia in Ukraine as video shows nation's prized Bushmasters on the frontlines - and why Putin should be worried

Australia's Bushmaster combat vehicles have been filmed in action by Ukrainian troops defending their homeland against Russia's invasion. Scott Morrison sent 20 of the armoured transport vehicles to Ukraine as part of military support package alongside Western allies. A video posted on Twitter appears to show Ukrainian troops travelling in...
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
UPI News

Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in NATO territory

May 6 (UPI) -- The Russian Baltic Fleet has announced that it carried out a series of simulated missile strikes of its nuclear-capable Iskander system in Kaliningrad. This is not the first time that the Russian exclave -- roughly the size of Northern Ireland and wedged between NATO and EU members Poland and Lithuania -- has made the headlines as part of Russia's saber-rattling.
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Russian commanders killing their own wounded in Ukraine: Report

Rather than treating wounded troops, Russian commanders are shooting their own soldiers on the battlefield. As Russian troops scramble to keep fighting a stiff Ukrainian resistance, leaders are not only leaving their wounded for dead but are contributing to the killing, according to a report. A video of captured Russian intelligence troops, made by Ukrainian journalist Volodymyr Zolkin and obtained by the Mirror, shows the captured troops explaining how commanders “finished off their wounded.”
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

284K+
Followers
72K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy