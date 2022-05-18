Elderly man hit by car results in 19 pedestrian fatality in San Jose this year

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – An elderly man was hit by a car in San Jose on Monday, which makes this the 19 pedestrian fatality in the city.

San Jose police responded to the 2500 block of South King Road at 12:35 p.m. to investigate a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. A male driver in a 2014 Toyota minivan was driving in a parking lot at normal speed and hit an elderly man walking through the lot, San Jose Police Department said in a release.

The elderly man had major injuries from the collision and was taken to a local hospital. After arriving he was stable but his condition started to deteriorate and he was pronounced dead about four hours later, according to the police.

The driver helped officers with the investigation and was not impaired by alcohol or drugs, the release said.

This is the 31 fatal collisions and 33 traffic deaths in San Jose in 2022, officers reported. This year's number of pedestrian deaths is just four shy of matching 2021's total, according to Mercury News.

The Santa Clara County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the victim once the victim's family is notified.

