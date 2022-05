Aberdeen’s Luca Pisani named to 2A Evergreen Conference First Team

DAILY WORLD FILE PHOTO Aberdeen outfielder Luca Pisani was named to the 2A Evergreen Conference’s First Team for the 2022 season.

Aberdeen outfielder Luca Pisani led a contingent of Bobcats named to the 2A Evergreen All-Conference Baseball Team, league officials announced.

Pisani, a senior outfielder, was named to the league’s First Team while junior outfielder Kale Goings and sophomore infielder Hunter Eisele were named to the Second Team.

Bobcats Maliki Balesteri, Charlie Ancich and Toby Heggie were each named league Honorable Mentions.

The full list is as follows:

2A Evergreen All-Conference Baseball Team

MVP — Ryan Orr, sr., Tumwater

Coach of the Year — Lyle Overbay, Tumwater

First Team

Infield — Brendan Wagner, sr., Shelton; Alex Overbay, jr., Tumwater; Gavin Fugate, jr., WF West; Brayden Oram, jr., Tumwater; Landon Hawes, sr., Rochester.

Outfielders — Luca Pisani, sr., Aberdeen; Logan Moore, sr., WF West; Xander Shepler, jr., Black Hills; Kyler Collier, jr., Tumwater; Branden Hartley, jr., Rochester.

Pitchers — Jordan Hanson, sr., Tumwater; Blake Smith, sr., Tumwater.

Catchers — Cole Schlender, sr., Shelton.

Designated Hitter — Parker Termini, soph., Black Hills.

Utility — Wyatt Wagner, soph., Shelton.

DAILY WORLD FILE PHOTO Aberdeen outfielder Kale Goings was one of two Bobcats named to the 2A Evergreen Conference’s Second Team this season.

Second Team

Infielders – Brock Bunker, sr., WF West; Tony Groninger, sr., Rochester; Moshie Eport, jr., Centralia; Landen Jenkins, soph., Centralia; Hunter Eisele, soph., Aberdeen; Tate Quarnstrom, soph., Rochester.

Outfielders — Landon Kaut, sr., Centralia; Kale Goings, jr., Aberdeen; Kyle Gerchak, sr., Shelton.

Pitchers — Joseph Floyd, soph., Black Hills; Cannon Hutson, sr., Shelton.

Catchers — Deacon Meller, fr., WF West.

Designated Hitter — Brady Rhoades, soph., Shelton.

Utility — Braiden Bond, jr., Black Hills.

Honorable Mention

Aberdeen — Maliki Balesteri, Charlie Ancich, Toby Heggie

Black Hills – Max Johnson, Derek Clark

Centralia — Carlos Vallejo

Rochester — Garren Smith

Shelton — Mah Carleton, Tyler Anderson, Tyrell Stewart

Tumwater — Eddie Marson

WF West — Braden Jones