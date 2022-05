Four people have been indicted in connection to the stabbing death of 20-year-old Ivan Isreal Diaz of Hamilton at a 15-year-old's quinceanera. It happened on May 7 when uninvited guests showed up at the quinceanera which was held at the Hamilton Fraternal Order of Police's rental hall. Shots were fired and four people were stabbed, including Ivan Israel Diaz, 20, who died from his injuries.

HAMILTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO