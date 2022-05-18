Matthew Wineman elected Jones County Sheriff

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Scott Hammonds beat out Beaufort County Sheriff Ernie Coleman Tuesday night to be the next Republican candidate for sheriff in Beaufort County. Hammonds won the race by about 1,200 votes. Coleman has been sheriff for two terms, starting in 2014. Hammonds has a background in...
The Municipal Election for the City of New Bern and NC Primary Election was on May 17, 2022. Let’s explore what happens next. Prior to the election, we asked Director Meloni Wray, Craven County Board of Elections (CC BOE), when the Board of Aldermen would be seated and she responded, “The elected officials for the City of New Bern cannot be sworn in until after they receive the official Certificate of Election. We have 6 days to issue these after the canvass of the election. Canvass for the May 17 election is May 27. If there is a runoff for any races it will be July 26 with the canvass being August 5. “The City of New Bern will set the date for the swearing in of the new elected officials.”
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — In Onslow County, people voted in several major races; one of them was the position of sheriff. Chris Thomas is currently chief deputy and took the lead with more than 70 percent of the votes. Since all the candidates were Republican, he will run uncontested...
After a year of controversies ranging from questions about her legal practice to investigations into her campaign finance reporting, New Hanover County Board Chair Julia Olson-Boseman has lost the primary to keep her seat. Incumbent Democrat Rob Zapple is moving forward with the most votes -- 11,118 -- received by...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort County will have a new sheriff come December after Ernie Coleman lost in tonight’s primary election. Scott Hammonds, a former National Guardsman, defeated the two-term sheriff by a vote count of 3,925 to 2,696. Hammonds will face Corey Rogerson, the winner of the...
Andy Smith has won the 1st District GOP primary over Rocky Mount Mayor Sandy Roberson. 25 years unsolved: Killer on the loose, family demands justice. An Eastern Carolina family continues to mourn the loss of one of its members as investigators enter the 25th year of searching for her killer.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The mother of an East Carolina University student who was killed nearly two years ago while riding as an intern with the Highway Patrol has filed claims against two troopers and the state. Michael Higgins, of Hertford, was a 22-year-old criminal justice major at ECU who...
As the days get hotter, HVAC repair calls increase in Eastern Carolina. As the days get hotter, HVAC repair calls increase in Eastern Carolina. WITN First Alert Forecast for Thursday, May 19, 2022. Updated: 21 hours ago. WITN First Alert Forecast for Thursday, May 19, 2022. Eastern Carolinians ride in...
WASHINGTON, Beaufort County — Two people have been arrested in a February bank robbery in Washington. The robbery occurred on February 23 at United Bank on Carolina Avenue. Investigators with the Washington Police Department said Shabazz St. Clair walked into the bank, implied that he had a gun and demanded money.
Andy Smith has won the 1st District GOP primary over Rocky Mount Mayor Sandy Roberson. 25 years unsolved: Killer on the loose, family demands justice. An Eastern Carolina family continues to mourn the loss of one of its members as investigators enter the 25th year of searching for her killer.
WINDSOR, Bertie County — The state takeover of an eastern North Carolina county’s child protective services was prompted by a complaint about an open Bertie County child welfare case that was made to the North Carolina Department of Social Services, and the lack of documentation available for state officials to determine whether appropriate actions were taken in the case.
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – Some concerns are being raised about potential development at Gibbs Creek in Beaufort. Gibbs Creek is one of the last in Beaufort that’s not been closed to shellfishing. One group tells 9OYS they want to try their best to protect it and all the good it does for the area. “People […]
BERTIE, Bertie County — A new sheriff was voted into office in Bertie County on Election Night. Tyrone M. Ruffin won over Greg Atkins and Timothy Hardy. Ruffin got 1,527 votes to Atkins' 1,246 and Hardy's 585.
US SENATE - DEM (VOTE FOR 1) US SENATE - REP (VOTE FOR 1) US HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DISTRICT 03 - DEM (VOTE FOR 1) US HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DISTRICT 03 - REP (VOTE FOR 1) NC SUPREME COURT ASSOCIATE JUSTICE SEAT 05 - REP (VOTE FOR 1) Precincts Reported:...
Monarch, in partnership with Trillium Health Resources, will launch its Mobile Integrated Care Clinic on Monday, May 23 offering mental health and substance use disorder services to communities within Gates, Halifax, Nash and Northampton counties. The Mobile Integrated Care Clinic will visit community locations within Gates, Halifax, Nash and Northampton...
A meeting will be held on May 27, 2022 from 1:00 pm - 2:00 p.m. at Jones County Board of Education, 320 West Jones Street Trenton, NC 28585. The purpose of this meeting is to consult with private schools and parents of parentally placed private school students as well as home-schooled students. We will discuss students with disabilities, their needs and location in order to decide which students will receive services, what services will be provided, how and where the services will be provided, and how the services will be evaluated. The contact person is Danielle Bryan Khalas, Director of Exceptional Children and Student Services.
NEW BERN, Craven County — Leading up to and shortly after Memorial Day this year, the New Bern Police Department will be watching for drivers without seatbelts. Their Click it or Ticket campaign is back in action as statistics show 555 unbuckled drivers were killed in NC in 2021, including seven in Craven County.
CHADBOURN, Columbus County — A North Carolina police officer is being hailed a hero after rescuing a man from an early morning fire at a motel in Chadbourn. Around 4:30 Wednesday morning, several calls were made to the Columbus County 911 Center reporting an explosion at the Budget Inn.
A Democratic state representative from Raleigh proposes a statewide ban on transporting dogs in open vehicle beds and cargo areas. Violation of the new law would carry a $25 penalty. You could be fined for transporting your dog in the back of your pickup truck in North Carolina, under a...
Comments / 0