Matthew Wineman elected Jones County Sheriff

The Municipal Election for the City of New Bern and NC Primary Election was on May 17, 2022. Let’s explore what happens next. Prior to the election, we asked Director Meloni Wray, Craven County Board of Elections (CC BOE), when the Board of Aldermen would be seated and she responded, “The elected officials for the City of New Bern cannot be sworn in until after they receive the official Certificate of Election. We have 6 days to issue these after the canvass of the election. Canvass for the May 17 election is May 27. If there is a runoff for any races it will be July 26 with the canvass being August 5. “The City of New Bern will set the date for the swearing in of the new elected officials.”

NEW BERN, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO