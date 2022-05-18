ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverton, WY

WY WFO RIVERTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

KULR8
 3 days ago

————— SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING. The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... East central Big Horn County in...

www.kulr8.com

sweetwaternow.com

Wind to Continue, Cold Temperatures Coming to Sweetwater County

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County and the rest of Wyoming will see temperatures drop as another spring storm makes its way through Wyoming tonight and tomorrow, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). While temperatures were around 65 degrees today, tomorrow’s forecast is calling for a high of only...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Wind gusts up to 75 mph to rock Wyoming ahead of heavy snow

CASPER, Wyo. — Some areas of Wyoming can expect strong winds starting Wednesday night ahead of spring snowstorms expected to move in late Thursday, according to National Weather Service offices covering the region. Elevated fire weather conditions are expected in central and southern portions of the NWS in Riverton’s...
WYOMING STATE
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for East Sweetwater County, Flaming Gorge by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 14:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-19 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location. Target Area: East Sweetwater County; Flaming Gorge; Rock Springs and Green River; South Lincoln County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...East Sweetwater County, South Lincoln County, Rock Springs, and Green River and Flaming Gorge. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Elevated blowover risk, especially for light and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY
pinedaleroundup.com

Sweetwater pair guilty of poaching in Sublette County

SUBLETTE COUNTY – Two Sweetwater County residents lost their hunting and fishing privileges in Wyoming and were ordered to pay fines close to $15,000 after they were convicted of multiple poaching violations in Sublette County. According to SweetwaterNow, Justin Chewning and Steven Macy committed numerous wildlife violations from 2019...
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
subletteexaminer.com

Green River Drift wins legal battle

SUBLETTE COUNTY – Local ranchers scored a victory last week to protect the Green River Drift. On Tuesday, May 17, District Court Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal agreed approval of continued grazing in the Upper Green River area did not violate the Endangered Species Act, ruled the Fish & Wildlife Service properly took into account possible grizzly bear preservation and that the cattle drives, along with associated grazing, may continue.
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Natrona County Sheriffs Department warns about online pet buying scam

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Casper-Natrona County International Airport has reported two instances in the last month of individuals purchasing a pet online, only to find out later that they have become a victim of an online scam. In 2021, pet scams made up 35% of all online shopping scams reported to the Better Business Bureau.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County sheriff alerts of pet scams targeting residents

CASPER, Wyo. — Online pet scams targeting Natrona County residents have recently been reported, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. The scams involve people spending money to buy a pet online only to discover later the transaction was a scam, according to NCSO. Two instances have been reported by the Casper-Natrona County International Airport in the last month, NCSO said.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 19 – May 20, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (5/16/22–5/19/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming Woman Charged In Stabbing; Victim Given 50% Chance To Live

A Wyoming woman is facing two decades behind bars for allegedly stabbing a man, leaving him with life-threatening injuries. According to documents filed in US District Court for Wyoming, Jessica Anna Wallongwinbull is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm and assault resulting in serious bodily injury.
LANDER, WY

