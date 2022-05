WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who stole one Ford F-150 pickup from a Burkburnett dealership lot, totaled it, and stole another one from the same dealer, pleads guilty and is given another term to serve in a state facility. Paul Satterfield, 60, pleaded to two counts of theft over $30,000 and was sentenced to […]

BURKBURNETT, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO