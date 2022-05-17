ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Full House’ house on sale at $37 million

By Nexstar Media Wire, Phil Mayer
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — Want to live in the iconic house that was featured in the “Full House” credits? You’ll need a decent chunk of change.

The house, located at 1709 Broderick Street in San Francisco, was listed on Zillow for $37 million. It last sold on October 2, 2020 for $5.4 million, according to its Zillow page. The Zillow estimate for the house’s market value is $6,519,900.

The residence is listed at 3,728 square feet and contains five bedrooms and four bathrooms. It was built in 1783 and has a parking garage attached.

It was previously owned by “Full House” executive producer and creator Jeff Franklin, who sold it in 2020. Franklin intended for the house to look like it did on television, but neighbors opposed renovations due to a possible influx in tourists.

