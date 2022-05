The Port of Olympia will hold the third public open house on the Olympia Regional Airport Master Plan Update (MPU) on Thursday, May 26, 2022, from 2:00 – 3:30 PM via Zoom. The Port of Olympia is currently preparing an Airport Master Plan Update (MPU) for the Olympia Regional Airport (OLM). The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recommends the airport master plan be updated every 5 to 10 years. The previous master plan was completed for OLM in 2013. The update is anticipated to be complete in approximately 15 to 18 months.

OLYMPIA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO