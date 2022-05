Viewers of the Netflix film Senior Year have lambasted the comedy after spotting a significant plot hole in its story.The film stars Rebel Wilson as a high school cheerleader who falls into a coma before prom night, only to reawaken 20 years later and return to her school for unfinished business. Senior year was savaged by critics and by viewers on social media, earning a critics’ score of just 26 per cent on the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.Many people on social media described the film as “awful” – though others have defended it, insisting it works as a...

MOVIES ・ 50 MINUTES AGO