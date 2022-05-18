Berks Co. judge rules to keep polls open until 9 p.m. due to voting issues

A judge in Eastern Pennsylvania is keeping the polls open until 9 p.m. in Berks Co.

According to WFMZ , the Berks County Court of Common Pleas issued an order to keep Berks Co. precincts open until 9 p.m. They are citing widespread problems with the county’s new electronic poll books.

Anyone that arrived to the polling location by 9 p.m. will be allowed to vote by provisional ballot, according to federal law.

WFMZ reports this is only affecting polling locations. Drop-boxes are not affected and closed at 8 p.m.

A Berks County public relations officer told WFMZ nobody’s vote will be affected and the issues were not with the voting machines themselves.

Be sure to listen live and follow KDKA NewsRadio on Facebook and Twitter for the latest news and updates. You can download the Audacy App here .