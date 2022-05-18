ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks Co. judge rules to keep polls open until 9 p.m. due to voting issues

By Kdka News Staff
 3 days ago

A judge in Eastern Pennsylvania is keeping the polls open until 9 p.m. in Berks Co.

According to WFMZ , the Berks County Court of Common Pleas issued an order to keep Berks Co. precincts open until 9 p.m. They are citing widespread problems with the county’s new electronic poll books.

Anyone that arrived to the polling location by 9 p.m. will be allowed to vote by provisional ballot, according to federal law.

WFMZ reports this is only affecting polling locations. Drop-boxes are not affected and closed at 8 p.m.

A Berks County public relations officer told WFMZ nobody’s vote will be affected and the issues were not with the voting machines themselves.

