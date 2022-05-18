ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Survey: Homeless population in Bay Area increasing

By KALW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of homeless people living at sheltered and unsheltered sites have increased in the Bay Area, almost across the board, according to a recent point-in-time census. SFGATE reported that Alameda County saw...

Oakland’s top homelessness officials are leaving the city

Oakland’s top staffers working on homelessness are leaving their jobs this month. Sara Bedford, director of Oakland’s Human Services Department, which provides senior, youth, and homelessness services, is retiring after 29 years with the city. Lara Tannenbaum, who manages the Community Housing Services division of that department, is leaving the city after seven years of working on homelessness as well, The Oaklandside has learned.
OAKLAND, CA
Yes, it’s a surge: Wastewater tests reveal high level of COVID-19 in East Bay

Earlier this month, I posted a message on social media that drew a lot of responses. The post was simple enough, encouraging people to get tested for COVID-19 frequently, especially as social gatherings increase during the spring and summer months. Afterward, messages came flooding in from friends and strangers alike, letting me know that they had recently gotten COVID. Many of these were people who, like myself, are vaccinated and boosted, and have taken great care to avoid contracting the virus.
Day Around the Bay: SF Is Suing Property Owner of Tenderloin Boba Shop for 'Unsafe Conditions' Inside Building's SROs

The SF City Attorney’s Office is suing the property owner of Quickly—the Tenderloin boba shop found to also be in connection with an alleged car-burglary operation—for housing violations inside the building’s SROs. According to City Attorney David Chiu, the violations cited "unsafe conditions" that among many worrisome findings included large amounts of rodent droppings, dilapidated showers and toilet rooms, and cockroach infestations; the Marathon Hotel SROs above the Quickly are privately owned; this lawsuit filed exists outside the investigation by DA Chesa Boudint that pretains to a fencing ring allegedly operated by Quickly owners. [Chronicle]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco City Attorney sues Tenderloin SRO owner over building conditions

SAN FRANCISCO – The owner of a single room occupancy hotel in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood is being sued for allegedly creating a public nuisance and ignoring health and safety violations, City Attorney David Chiu announced Friday.Marathon Hotel and Apartments, a building located at 710 Ellis St. and owned by Nasir Patel, is the target of the lawsuit that alleges excessive garbage, pest and rodent infestations, non-working bathrooms, malfunctioning appliances and other problems have plagued residents there despite multiple city departments issuing notices of violation back to 2019, according to the city attorney's office."No human being should be subjected to the conditions that exist at the Marathon Hotel," Chiu said in a statement. "Landlords have a responsibility to ensure that basic health and safety standards are met in their buildings, and this landlord has completely abandoned that responsibility."The suit accuses the landlords of violating state housing law, multiple municipal codes and the state's unfair competition law, and is seeking penalties, fees and an injunction to improve the conditions at the building.Patel could not be reached to comment on the lawsuit. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Handmaids and Hangers at Bay Area Bans Off Our Bodies Protests

In San Jose, Jack Owicki, Probonophoto.org, in Oakland, Mishaa DeGraw, ProbonoPhoto.org. Please credit the photographers. Top photo is of San Jose demo. In the San Francisco Bay Area cities of Oakland and San Jose people donned costumes and carried hand crafted signs expressing anger over the wave of abortion bans and restrictions on the horizon and in the here and now. Bans Off Our Bodies / Women's March national organization nixed use of certain symbols but....nevermind.
SAN JOSE, CA
Bay Area home sales down 17%, report says

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Bay Area home sales are down approximately 17% from last year, according to a report by RE/MAX or Real Estate Maximums, which is an American international real estate company. The report said there were 4,099 housing transactions in April 2022 compared to 4,952 in April 2021 — a difference of 853 […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Discover the Historic Gold Mining Town of Negro Bar, Sacramento County, California

On this day in May 1848, the Honorable William Alexander Leidesdorff, Jr. died very mysteriously and was buried the same day near the front entrance of Mission Dolores Basilica, San Francisco, California. At dawn of the turn of the 21st century, a renaissance toward considering equity and inclusion was nurtured...
What will Oakland look like if all ice on Earth melts? Here's your answer

California doesn’t get much more Californian than Oakland. Thriving, diverse, and well-off, the average home costs just over a million dollars. The first surge of people who moved to Oakland were the individuals who could afford to move out of San Francisco after the 1906 earthquake. It’s where Kamala Harris was born, and it’s been a historical hotbed for protests of all kinds.
OAKLAND, CA
Bay Area News Headlines: Wednesday, May 18, 2022

A recent head count of the homeless across the Bay Area shows an overall increase in the population, with more people living out of their vehicles than ever before/The California Primary Election is now less than three-weeks away. If you're registered, you've probably received a ballot in the mail along with a thick voter guide/The Oakland City Council has unanimously passed a resolution to make Oakland a sanctuary city for women seeking abortions/According to a report released this week by the city controller's office, Recology, the company that collects curbside recyclables here in San Francisco, took in more than $23 million in profits over four years beyond margins set by an agreement with the city,
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Hundreds without power in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION)- Update: Friday, May 20th 2022. 7:35 a.m. According to PG&E less than 500 residents have power near Santa Cruz. Nearly 2,000 residents in the Aptos area in Santa Cruz County are waking up with no power. Pacific Gas and Electric Company tells KION there is no estimated time of restoration The post Hundreds without power in Santa Cruz County appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
3 California cities rank among best in US for Asian professionals

LOS ANGELES - Three California cities are among the best in the United States for Asian professionals, according to a ranking from Apartment List. Bay Area cities San Jose and San Francisco took the top spots at #1 and #6 respectively, while Riverside - the only Southern California city to make the top 10 - ranked #9.
CALIFORNIA STATE
How the Bay Area became California's latest COVID hot spot

Since the early days of the pandemic, the Bay Area has been seen as a model for how to minimize the spread of the coronavirus. The region instated the nation’s first stay-at-home orders in March 2020 and has since consistently seen lower levels of transmission than its southern counterparts. Today, the Bay Area has one of the country’s lowest COVID-19 death rates.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

