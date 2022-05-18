LA mayoral race: Sweet Alice, Snoop Dogg endorse Rick Caruso

The Los Angeles County Fair turns 100 this year. It first opened in Pomona on October 17, 1922, when nearly 50,000 people walked through the entry gates of the inaugural fair. Earlier that year, a group of Pomona businessmen and civic leaders transformed a 40-acre beet and barley field into a fairground with a grandstand, a barn, race track and exhibit tents to promote "the agricultural, horticultural and animal husbandry interest of the great Southwest," according to the group's original charter.
