ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA mayoral race: Sweet Alice, Snoop Dogg endorse Rick Caruso

foxla.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Mayoral Candidate Rick Caruso got two...

www.foxla.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

New Villanueva campaign ad taken down after Archdiocese of Los Angeles objects to its filming in church

A new political ad from Alex Villanueva appears to have been taken down after its release prompted the Archdiocese of Los Angeles to take a neutral position in the race for LA County Sheriff.The ad showed the incumbent sheriff walking into a church to pray for public safety, the homeless in LA and his department's duties. The ad was apparently filmed in East LA's St. Alphonsus Church.In a tweet that had included the video, the caption said, "It takes strength to lead others & fight those that would do harm. I draw much of my strength from the man above."The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tehechapi News

Naomi Torres-Myers, March 24, 1947 – May 3, 2022

Naomi Torres-Myers, age 75, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones on May 3, 2022. Naomi was born on March 24, 1947, in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles to Ruth and Martin Torres. Naomi enjoyed a modest but happy childhood with frequent day trips around...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watts, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Elections
Local
California Elections
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
foxla.com

OC student's George Floyd-themed 'promposal' sparks outrage, disgust

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - An Orange County teen is at the center of controversy after a "promposal" surfacing on social media contained a racially-insensitive message. A student at Aliso Niguel High School allegedly asked out another student with a message containing a Black Lives Matter logo and an image of George Floyd that reads, "If you went to prom with me, it would take my breath away."
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Feuer
Person
Snoop Dogg
citywatchla.com

South LA Shooting Leaves Man Injured By Dulan’s Restaurant

The man, about 75 years old, was shot about 11:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of West Century Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. According to police, two suspects described only as females approached in a vehicle and one of them got out and shot the man, who was taken to a hospital.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Archdiocese of Los Angeles says it never gave Villanueva permission to shoot campaign ad at church

LOS ANGELES - This week, incumbent Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva released a new campaign ad for his re-election bid. In the ad, the incumbent sheriff is seen entering a church, walking along the aisle with a voiceover of Villanueva saying a prayer for the homelesses in Los Angeles, for his department's deputies and the safety of the public playing in the background.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxla.com

South LA voters weigh in on LA mayoral race

LOS ANGELES - The California primary election is weeks away, and voters throughout the state are deciding who to vote for. One of the major races in Los Angeles is the mayoral race. There is a shortlist of LA mayoral candidates including Congresswoman Karen Bass, billionaire businessman Rick Caruso, City Councilmember Kevin de León, activist Gina Viola, and former Metro board member, Mel Wilson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KCET

Rare Photos from the Los Angeles County Fair's 100 Years

The Los Angeles County Fair turns 100 this year. It first opened in Pomona on October 17, 1922, when nearly 50,000 people walked through the entry gates of the inaugural fair. Earlier that year, a group of Pomona businessmen and civic leaders transformed a 40-acre beet and barley field into a fairground with a grandstand, a barn, race track and exhibit tents to promote "the agricultural, horticultural and animal husbandry interest of the great Southwest," according to the group's original charter.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Saurabh

These are the best Korean Barbecue restaurants in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is the melting point of cultures from all around the world. These cultures add richness to practically every aspect of life, including the food scene. Every other street and its intersections in Los Angeles County may give you a distinct type of cuisine, some of which you may have never tasted before.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Fast Company

eBay opens a sneaker store in Los Angeles

Hot on the heels of Sneaker Con in Anaheim this weekend, eBay will open Wear ‘Em Out, a brick-and-mortar sneaker shop on Fairfax Avenue Memorial Day weekend. The shop will feature exclusive stock of both new season styles as well as collectibles such as the Jordan 1 Retro High OG Patent Bred and the Yeezy Boost 700 Wave Runner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Distraction robber targets elderly West LA woman on her porch

LOS ANGELES - A West Los Angeles woman still has the fake chain a thief draped over her while the real necklace was stolen off of her. Priti does not want to give her last name for safety reasons but was robbed the day after Mother's Day by a woman pretending to ask for directions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Unions, politicians and Kardashians line up to endorse for Supervisor

From Kim Kardashian to Santa Monica Forward, political influencers of all stripes are still throwing their weight behind top contenders for LA County Third District Supervisor, a week after vote by mail ballots hit mailboxes in the run-up to the June 7 primary election. Six candidates are vying for the...
SANTA MONICA, CA
CBS LA

Police: LA couple robbed Hancock Park mother of 2 after following her home from the post office

A couple has been arrested in the follow-home robbery of a woman in the Hancock Park area, and the LAPD believes they may have been behind other, similar robberies.Ashton Dwight Carter, 38, and his girlfriend, 22-year-old Teresa Whitaker, both of Los Angeles, were arrested Tuesday in connection with the May 12 robbery. According to police, a 42-year-old woman and her two young daughters were returning home from the post office at about 12:50 p.m. as a black BMW 535i stopped in the middle of the street nearby. As the woman was getting her daughters out of their car seats, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy