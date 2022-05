Beverly Hills High School was told to shelter in place Thursday due to a possible social media threat involving a photo of a suspect pointing a so-called "airsoft" gun at the school.According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, the school was put on "shelter in place" orders around 1:05 p.m. following a "social media threat" to the school. Police said a photo was posted to social media showing the suspect pointing what appeared to be a gun pointed in the direction of the high school. LAPD officers later located the suspect who posted the photo, which was taken in the 10000 block of South Santa Monica Boulevard in the Century City area and took the person into custody.Officers said they located an airsoft gun during the arrest.The orders were lifted as of 4:10 p.m. No injuries were reported.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO