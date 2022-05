Roy S. Stola Jr., 91, Rural Shelly, MN, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Halstad Living Center, Halstad, MN. Roy was born July 25, 1930, to Roy Selmer Sr. and Emma (Evje) Stola in Crookston, MN. He attended grade school in Scandia Township School and graduated from Northwest School of Agriculture in Crookston. Roy was drafted in 1952 into the United States Army and a second time in 1955. In 1956 he spent 1 ½ years in Camp Hanford in Washington. In 1958 he met the love of his life Josephine “Jo” Alice Blomberg and together they were married on October 10, 1959, in Raymond, MN.

HALSTAD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO