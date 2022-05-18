ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Specialty license plates in Louisiana, benefitting the arts

By Haley Weger
KPLC TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An unopposed bill has passed the house and senate, that would put Louisiana art on mobile display. The bill would introduce a new specialty license plate for art enthusiasts in the state. Dr. Brook Hanemann, Director of Banners at McNeese, said a specialty license...

