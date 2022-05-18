ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Fairmont State president to step down at end of 2022

By Aaron Williams
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PR1KP_0fhakIGh00

FAIRMONT, WV (WBOY) – Fairmont State University President Mirta Martin sent an email to a university listserv, Tuesday afternoon, announcing that she will step down from her position when her contract expires at the end of the year.

Martin let the university’s Board of Governors know of her decision, earlier in the day, “to give the university ample time to safeguard the momentum of the institution and begin the search for a new leader.”

Martin has served as the university’s president since 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08i3LX_0fhakIGh00
President Mirta Martin in a Fairmont State University Homecoming Parade
STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

You can read Martin’s full email below:

Dear Falcon Family,

Earlier today, I relayed to Fairmont State’s Board of Governors my decision to not seek an extension to my current contract as President of Fairmont State University. I will step down at the end of the contract, on December 28, 2022. I informed the Board of my decision now to give the University ample time to safeguard the momentum of the institution and begin the search for a new leader. During the remaining time of my presidency, I plan to continue to lead the University forward and aid in the transition to new leadership.

I am so incredibly blessed to have already served in this role for nearly five years. During this time, Fairmont has become my home, and the Falcon family, my family. It is an honor and an absolute privilege to serve all of you. It is also my honor to serve this institution and the State of West Virginia as your President, as President of the Council of Presidents, and as President of the Board of the Mountain East Conference.

I have worked hard day in and day out with each of you by my side to achieve and exceed the goals set when I began my tenure. Some meaningful achievements are:

-We have returned Fairmont State to a sound financial position. The University has experienced a $20.5 million financial turnaround since my arrival and boasts an enviable Composite Financial Index score (CFI) of 5.69. State funding has increased by over $3M annually through my recalibration formula, which was used by legislators to distribute funds more equitably throughout West Virginia.

-The brand and reputation of Fairmont State have been enhanced, and we have created programs of distinction that differentiate us from other institutions in our area and across the nation.

-We have launched 36 innovative certificate, major, minor, and concentration programs at the undergraduate and graduate levels that give Fairmont State graduates a competitive advantage in the marketplace and satisfy the workforce needs of West Virginia.

-Enrollment numbers are trending up strongly for the coming year, due in part to our new high-demand programs.

-We have increased the resources available to our students, faculty, and staff by adding substantially to scholarships, increasing mental health services, creating a department to support grant-creation, and providing mini-grants for faculty and staff.

-We have strengthened our culture of philanthropy, attracting new donors, and adding to our Foundation’s total net assets significantly since my arrival.

-We have launched new partnerships and hosted new events to increase internships, scholarships, and opportunities – particularly with the US Air Force and flight, NASA and robotics, teaching, nursing, engineering, the Police Academy and the FBI.

-And together, we have created an inclusive and supportive community with bonds that extend far beyond our physical campus and unite us with our city, North Central West Virginia, business and industry, and our alumni.

This has been a difficult and emotional decision for me. When I became president, I never imagined a pandemic would threaten the health and safety of our campus and communities and drastically change the way we work and learn. We all worked diligently together to serve our students and our community, and we did it safely, and with love and compassion for each other. I am humbled by the trust the University community placed in me to lead Fairmont State through unprecedented challenges, and I am proud that Fairmont State emerged even stronger after such a tumultuous period, gaining in resources and stature.

My overwhelming emotion, however, is one of gratitude. I am grateful for the parents and families who have entrusted their most precious possession – their children to us. I am grateful to our students for their resilience and enthusiasm. I am grateful to the faculty and staff for their resourcefulness, flexibility, and dedication. I am grateful to our alumni who shower us with their gifts of time and philanthropy, to the Fairmont State Board of Governors, and to all who support our vital mission. And, I am especially grateful to our community for the friendship and support offered to John and me since our arrival.

I am confident that Fairmont State is ready for its next chapter. I remain passionate about the transformative power of a college degree, and I am looking forward to new opportunities to use my talents and experience to shape the future of higher education and in service to the next generation of citizen leaders.

God bless the Falcon family.

With gratitude,

M3

Dr. Mirta Martin
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
Metro News

Martin says she won’t seek contract extension at Fairmont State

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Fairmont State University President Mirta Martin has informed the school’s Board of Governors she will not seek a contract extension. Martin sent an email message to Fairmont State campus community Tuesday afternoon:. Dear Falcon Family,. Earlier today, I relayed to Fairmont State’s Board of Governors...
FAIRMONT, WV
WTAP

Local high school graduation dates and times

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Trying to figure out when your son or daughter’s upcoming graduation is?. We have you covered with a list below from all of the local high schools of where and when you will need to be there!. Parkersburg High School- May 21 at 10 a.m....
PARKERSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairmont, WV
Education
City
Fairmont, WV
State
West Virginia State
WDTV

Fairmont State names new Chief of Police

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jeffrey McCormick has been named Fairmont State University’s Chief of Police and Director of Police Academy. McCormick brings 30 years of law enforcement experience to the position, according to FSU officials. He began his tenure at the University on April 25. In this role, McCormick...
FAIRMONT, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Picture This: Queen of the Tennis Court

Parkersburg’s Lakyn Campbell earned Class AAA all-state tennis honors last week in Charleston. Campbell trailed 4-0 against Woodrow Wilson’s Elysia Salon before rallying for an 8-6 win. She then defeated Morgantown’s Amy Lu 8-1 to advance. Her next match was against eventual state champion Lexi Smolder of Hurricane. Campbell lost to Smolder, but became the area’s only triple-A all-state qualifier. (Photo Provided)
PARKERSBURG, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Former WVU football player developing breakthrough ACL reconstruction technology

In college football, often times the backup long snapper goes unnoticed. However, for this West Virginia University alumni, he is changing the game for the better. Dr. Chad Lavender played at West Virginia from 2000-2003. During his time at West Virginia, Lavender kept seeing teammates getting injured, which is where he developed the passion for what he does now.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTOV 9

COVID Cases climbing, symptoms waning in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — In Ohio County, the active COVID-19 case total is climbing, but the symptoms are waning. "The last couple of days, we have seen a little bit of a wave up,” Wheeling/Ohio County Health Administrator Howard Gamble said. “So, we are seeing upwards of high 20s with the number of cases."
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Class AA State Track Meet results

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Results from the 2022 State Track Meet can be found below. Local athletes placing in first through fifth are listed in the article and a link to full results can be found at the bottom of the page. Girls Shot Put. 4. Gracie Lamb, Fairmont Senior.
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fairmont State University#University President#Fbi#Scholarships#College#Wboy#Board Of Governors#Fairmont State#The Board Of My Decision
Metro News

Go Mart founder John Heater has died

GASSAWAY, W.Va. — The founder of one of West Virginia’s most recognized store brands has died. John Dave Heater died back on Friday at the age of 89. Heater was the founder and CEO of Go Mart convenience stores. Heater was educated at VMI and then West Virginia...
GASSAWAY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
WDTV

Woman accused of trying to use fraudulent schemes at local bank

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - An Orlando woman was arrested after officers said she attempted to use fraudulent schemes at multiple WesBanco locations. Officers responded to a possible fraudulent activity Thursday afternoon at WesBanco in Fairmont and met with the branch manager, according to a criminal complaint. The branch manager told...
FAIRMONT, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia city ordered to stop saying The Lord’s Prayer

 A West Virginia city has been ordered to stop reciting The Lord’s Prayer at its council meetings. A federal judge in Charleston ruled that Parkersburg City Council’s practice of opening its meetings with the New Testament prayer violates the establishment clause of the First Amendment. The clause prohibits government from favoring one religion over others. […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Seneca Skyway scenic route opens in WV

LEWISBURG, WV (WBOY) – State officials held a ceremony Tuesday to designate the Seneca Skyway as the first route of the new West Virginia Mountain Rides program, which is aimed at promoting “the state’s most scenic country roads to drive by car or motorcycle.” The nearly 300-mile-long Seneca Skyway starts in Lewisburg, spans through the […]
LEWISBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy