It's hard to believe that Minnesota's Senate can't get on board and pass legislation that is favored by almost 60% of Minnesotans. Why? Your guess is as good as mine. According to an article on NewsBreak yesterday, Minnesota Senate nixed any effort to consider the marijuana legalization bill on the Senate floor. If your remember, the bill to legalize adult use passed in the House of Representatives with a vote of 72 to 61 last year.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO